Live updates: A game (or two) under the belt, area football teams roll into Week 2
Live updates: A game (or two) under the belt, area football teams roll into Week 2

Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3

Papillion-La Vista South's Jackson Horn (middle) gets tackled for a loss by Lincoln East players including Jacob Rien (64) on Thursday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Week 2 deserves your attention. Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest is always fun. There's also Lincoln Christian vs. Lincoln Lutheran. Not to mention the Class B showdown pinning No. 1 vs. No. 2. 

Can't make it out? Follow along as we track the action across the state.

'That’s a lot': Walters' 400-yard, five touchdown night leads Lincoln East past Papio South

Tall receivers like Thompson makes the transition to QB easier for Southeast's Schneider

Waverly QB Wiese and teammates looking for different kind of history-making this week

'The whole season is for him': BRLD football team pays tribute to late teammate with emotional opening play

Prep Extra Credit, 9/3: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Two-Minute Drill: City rivalries and No. 1 vs. 2 matchup headline Week 2 games

Ron Powell: GI's fan policy puts opposing football players in bad spot if there's a serious injury

