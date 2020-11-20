Live updates: 7 up, 7 down — Omaha Westside, Elkhorn, Pierce, Ord, Dundy Co.-Stratton, BDS and McCool Junction are champs

7:40 p.m. Elkhorn has it going on. Aiden Young goes 47 yards to give the Antlers a comfortable 35-13 lead in the Class B final.

7:38 p.m. We've got a final in Burwell. Dundy County Stratton wins 42-36 in double overtime. Big time game in Class D-1.

7:35 p.m. Blink once, and you miss it. McCool Junction's offense is firing:

7:34 p.m. Omaha Westside breaks the ice in Class A. QB Cole Payton keeps it himself for the TD:

7:33 p.m. Update in Elkhorn, where the Antlers are starting to distance themselves from Aurora:

7:29 p.m. We'll need at least two overtimes in Burwell to settle a Class D-1 winner:

7:20 p.m. Husker football beat Parker Gabriel sighting at the Class A game. Doing a little scouting on the recruiting trail, maybe?

7:18 p.m. It's almost time for the Class A showdown:

7:18 p.m. Sandhills/Thedford not going down easy: