Live scoreboard: High school football playoffs

Football
STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday's results
Class A
Omaha Westside 59, Papillion-La Vista 21
Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17
Millard South 35, Kearney 21
Grand Island 35, Omaha North 28
No. 14 Lincoln East (5-4) vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m.
Creighton Prep 27, North Platte 0
Bellevue West 42, Papillion-La Vista South 20
Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 24
Class B
Bennington 50, Beatrice 7
Elkhorn North 35, Lincoln Pius X 14
Waverly 42, Norris 13
GI Northwest 24, Elkhorn 21
Scottsbluff 54, Plattsmouth 14
Omaha Skut 21, Blair 7
York 21, Seward 7
Omaha Gross 42, Mount Michael 0
Class C-1
Aurora 43, Scotus CC 13
Lincoln Christian 43, Omaha Roncalli 42
Boone Central 48, Minden 0
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 3
McCook 42, Broken Bow 14
Adams Central 29, Platteview 14
Columbus Lakeview 28, Wahoo 17
Pierce 49, Central City 8
Class C-2
Hastings SC 29, Valentine 16
Battle Creek 42, Gordon-Rushville 14
Hartington CC 44, Mitchell 14
Malcolm 64, Archbishop Bergan 17
Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Bishop Neumann 21
Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30
Ord 40, Chase County 0
Class D-1
North Platte SP 50, Sandy Creek 14
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Hi-Lane 30
Neligh-Oakdale 34, Heartland 22
Riverside 30, Summerland 18
Stanton 54, Ravenna 18
Nebraska Christian 14, Thayer Central 8
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14
Weeping Water 40, Laurel-C-C 22
Class D-2
Howells-Dodge 40, South Loup 12
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8
Central Valley 20, Sandhills/Thedford 16
BDS 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Wynot 34, Twin Loup 28
Bloomfield 44, Osceola 42
Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18
Hitchcock County 52, Humphrey SF 0
Class D-6
S-E-M 77, Wallace 31
Shelton 65, Sterling 20
Parkview Christian 61, Southwest 27
Red Cloud 60, Hampton 14
Potter-Dix 109, Brady 41
Pawnee City 64, Stuart 8
Hay Springs 28, Cody-Kilgore 12
Arthur County 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 12