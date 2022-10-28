 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate editor's pick alert top story

Live scoreboard: High school football playoffs

  • 0

Football

STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday's results

Class A

Omaha Westside 59, Papillion-La Vista 21

Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17

Millard South 35, Kearney 21

Grand Island 35, Omaha North 28

No. 14 Lincoln East (5-4) vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m. 

Creighton Prep 27, North Platte 0

Bellevue West 42, Papillion-La Vista South 20

Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 24

Class B

Bennington 50, Beatrice 7

People are also reading…

Elkhorn North 35, Lincoln Pius X 14

Waverly 42, Norris 13

GI Northwest 24, Elkhorn 21

Scottsbluff 54, Plattsmouth 14

Omaha Skut 21, Blair 7

York 21, Seward 7

Omaha Gross 42, Mount Michael 0

Class C-1

Aurora 43, Scotus CC 13

Lincoln Christian 43, Omaha Roncalli 42

Boone Central 48, Minden 0

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 3

McCook 42, Broken Bow 14

Adams Central 29, Platteview 14

Columbus Lakeview 28, Wahoo 17

Pierce 49, Central City 8

Class C-2 

Hastings SC 29, Valentine 16

Battle Creek 42, Gordon-Rushville 14

Hartington CC 44, Mitchell 14

Malcolm 64, Archbishop Bergan 17

Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Bishop Neumann 21

Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30

Ord 40, Chase County 0

Class D-1 

North Platte SP 50, Sandy Creek 14

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Hi-Lane 30 

Neligh-Oakdale 34, Heartland 22

Riverside 30, Summerland 18 

Stanton 54, Ravenna 18

Nebraska Christian 14, Thayer Central 8

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14

Weeping Water 40, Laurel-C-C 22

Class D-2 

Howells-Dodge 40, South Loup 12

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8

Central Valley 20, Sandhills/Thedford 16

BDS 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Wynot 34, Twin Loup 28

Bloomfield 44, Osceola 42

Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18

Hitchcock County 52, Humphrey SF 0

Class D-6

S-E-M 77, Wallace 31

Shelton 65, Sterling 20

Parkview Christian 61, Southwest 27

Red Cloud 60, Hampton 14

Potter-Dix 109, Brady 41

Pawnee City 64, Stuart 8

Hay Springs 28, Cody-Kilgore 12

Arthur County 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Illinois preview, '23 schedule, volleyball talk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News