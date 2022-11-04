 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live scoreboard: Friday's high school football playoff games

Football

STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday's games

Class A

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

Millard South at Grand Island, 7 p.m.

Creighton Prep at Elkhorn South, 7 p.m.

Bellevue West at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Class B

Elkhorn North at Bennington, 7 p.m.

GI Northwest at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Omaha Skutt at Scottsbluff, 5 p.m.

York at Omaha Gross, 7 p.m.

Class C-1

Lincoln Christian at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Boone Central at Ashland-Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Adams Central at McCook, 7 p.m.

Columbus Lakeview at Pierce, 7 p.m.

Class C-2 

Hastings SC vs. Battle Creek, 7 p.m.

Hartington CC vs. Malcolm, 7 p.m.

Norfolk Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Oakland-Craig at Ord, 7 p.m.

Class D-1 

North Platte SP vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 6 p.m.

Neligh-Oakdale vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.

Stanton vs. Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Weeping Water, 7 p.m.

Class D-2 

Howells-Dodge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 6 p.m.

Central Valley vs. BDS, 6:30 p.m.

Wynot vs. Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

Elm Creek vs. Hitchcock County, 7 p.m.

Class D-6

S-E-M vs. Shelton, 6:30 p.m.

Parkview Christian vs. Red Cloud, 5 p.m.

Potter-Dix vs. Pawnee City, 1 p.m.

Hay Springs vs. Arthur County, 4 p.m.

