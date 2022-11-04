Live scoreboard: Friday's high school football playoff games

STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday's games
Class A
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
Millard South at Grand Island, 7 p.m.
Creighton Prep at Elkhorn South, 7 p.m.
Bellevue West at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Class B
Elkhorn North at Bennington, 7 p.m.
GI Northwest at Waverly, 7 p.m.
Omaha Skutt at Scottsbluff, 5 p.m.
York at Omaha Gross, 7 p.m.
Class C-1
Lincoln Christian at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Boone Central at Ashland-Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Adams Central at McCook, 7 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview at Pierce, 7 p.m.
Class C-2
Hastings SC vs. Battle Creek, 7 p.m.
Hartington CC vs. Malcolm, 7 p.m.
Norfolk Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Oakland-Craig at Ord, 7 p.m.
Class D-1
North Platte SP vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 6 p.m.
Neligh-Oakdale vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.
Stanton vs. Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Weeping Water, 7 p.m.
Class D-2
Howells-Dodge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 6 p.m.
Central Valley vs. BDS, 6:30 p.m.
Wynot vs. Bloomfield, 6 p.m.
Elm Creek vs. Hitchcock County, 7 p.m.
Class D-6
S-E-M vs. Shelton, 6:30 p.m.
Parkview Christian vs. Red Cloud, 5 p.m.
Potter-Dix vs. Pawnee City, 1 p.m.
Hay Springs vs. Arthur County, 4 p.m.
