 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate editor's pick alert top story

Live scoreboard: Friday's high school football playoff games

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday's semifinals

Class A

Grand Island at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

Creighton Prep at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Class B

Waverly at Bennington, 7 p.m.

Scottsbluff at Omaha Gross, 7 p.m., Bryan Stadium

Class C-1

Boone Central at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Adams Central at Pierce, 7 p.m.

Class C-2 

Hartington CC at Battle Creek, 7 p.m.

Ord at Norfolk Catholic, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Class D-1 

North Platte SP at Neligh-Oakdale, 7 p.m., Neligh

Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton, 7 p.m.

Class D-2 

Central Valley at Howells-Dodge, 7 p.m., Howells

Hitchcock County 48, Bloomfield 0

Class D-6

Parkview Christian 40, S-E-M 22

Pawnee City 66, Arthur County 54 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News