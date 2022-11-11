Live scoreboard: Friday's high school football playoff games

Football
STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday's semifinals
Class A
Grand Island at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
Creighton Prep at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Class B
Waverly at Bennington, 7 p.m.
Scottsbluff at Omaha Gross, 7 p.m., Bryan Stadium
Class C-1
Boone Central at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Adams Central at Pierce, 7 p.m.
Class C-2
Hartington CC at Battle Creek, 7 p.m.
Ord at Norfolk Catholic, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Class D-1
North Platte SP at Neligh-Oakdale, 7 p.m., Neligh
Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton, 7 p.m.
Class D-2
Central Valley at Howells-Dodge, 7 p.m., Howells
Hitchcock County 48, Bloomfield 0
Class D-6
Parkview Christian 40, S-E-M 22
Pawnee City 66, Arthur County 54