Lincoln High’s 55-0 win over Omaha Benson on Friday at the Beechner Athletic Complex had to feel a little like old times when the Links were Class A football state championship contenders the past two years.
The two long touchdown passes that sophomore quarterback Jareese Lott-Busby threw — 66 yards to Jaxon Moody and 47 yards to Parker Raszick — brought back memories of the record-setting, two-time first-team Super-State quarterback Cedric Case, now a freshman at Texas State.
Case, who finished with 8,020 career passing yards, relied on his arm to make plays and rarely ran the ball during his time as a Link. So, Lott-Busby took it an extra step when he busted loose for a 21-yard scoring run.
“That’s probably the longest run we’ve had from a Lincoln High quarterback in three years,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said jokingly.
It was just what the doctor ordered for the Links, who started the year 0-6 before finally breaking through against the Bunnies. It didn’t heal all the wounds suffered during Lincoln High’s rebuilding season this fall (just two returning starters from last year's 7-3 team), but it certainly has the Links feeling better about themselves going into the their final two games — at No. 8 Kearney this Friday and against Lincoln Southwest on Oct. 25.
“Knowing where we’ve been the last two years, this season has been hard,” said senior Davis Buchanan, Case’s backup quarterback the past two seasons and the younger brother of Jack Buchanan, an all-state linebacker in 2017 for the Links.
“A lot of the juniors (last season) didn’t have to fill leadership roles because we had seniors to take care of that,” added Buchanan, who now starts at wide receiver and cornerback with the development of two underclassmen at quarterback — Lott-Buzby and junior Hunt Boutin, who is injured.
“Now that we’re (the seniors) the leaders, we’ve tried to stay positive for the underclassmen and keep our heads up all season, even with the losses,” he said.
Buchanan was willing to make a position change midseason to allow the younger quarterbacks to get experience and help the program long term.
“I liked quarterback, but I knew it (a position switch) would help the team,” said Buchanan, who joined senior teammate Tyrese Jones in posting 3-yard TD runs against Benson. “Jareese is a special player who’s a playmaker. There aren’t many people with the attributes he brings.”
Three of Lincoln High’s losses are to rated teams in the first three weeks of the season — No. 1 Bellevue West (63-6), No. 7 Grand Island (47-7) and No. 10 Creighton Prep (32-0). In the two games leading into the win over Benson, the Links were competitive in setbacks to both Omaha Central (17-7) and North Platte (27-10).
“We played pretty well defensively in those two games,” said Macke, whose defense is led by senior tackle Michael Terrano (6-3, 215) with five tackles for losses this season. “We just had too many turnovers in both of those games, and that’s what I was pleased about Friday, we took care of the ball.
“When we play clean, we’re not too bad.”
Lott-Buzby wasn’t the only underclassman to make an impact against Benson offensively. Parker Vyhlidal, who had touchdown runs of 18 and 46 yards, is a junior.
“There are young guys on this team just waiting for their chance to fill a spot,” said Lott-Buzby, a 6-1, 180-pounder who plays basketball in the winter and will likely run track in the spring. “We have some talented skilled players coming up.”