Lincoln High's top three offensive statistical leaders in 2018 have graduated. That leaves some big shoes to fill for the Links heading into the 2019 football season.
Cedric Case led the Links in passing with 2,782 yards, Isaiah Alford topped the rushing charts with nearly 1,500 yards and Jaden Horton caught 48 passes for 854 yards to help Lincoln High reach the playoffs for a third consecutive year.
But it is more than just losing those three guys. Lincoln High returns just two total starters from 2018, with one already injured.
“We've never had this few of returning starters as I remember,” Links coach Mark Macke said. “That's all right. Our kids have practiced hard and I've told them to trust us, and trust the process.
“The team that we are in Week 5 or 6 should be different and cleaner than what we have in Week 1.”
Case had a decorated senior season, finishing third in all-class passing yards with 25 touchdowns, but the words he left behind for the Links go beyond any statistical number on the gridiron.
“Hopefully my class, as well as the 2018 class, laid a foundation for them and showed them right from wrong,” said Case, now a quarterback at Texas State (he'll get his first taste of college football when the Bobcats play Thursday at Texas A&M). “These guys have a lot of potential to go out there and make a name for themselves. Guys that haven't got the opportunity to do so, so far.
“I just feel like we left a good foundation, and hopefully they follow those steps and keep doing things the right way.”
It is unclear who Friday's starting quarterback will be when the Links open the season against Bellevue West at Beechner Field, but Macke knows at least two quarterbacks will find the field.
Senior Davis Buchanan and junior Hunt Boutin, the expected duo, combined for 4-of-7 passing for 62 yards in 2018.
“One will start and the other will start in the (defensive) secondary,” Macke said. “We will go from there, but we are going to play them both.
“They have been pretty even thus far, and look for them to get in a rhythm. I'm not going to pull them instantaneously if they make a mistake. We are going to give them an opportunity to play.”
Case, a three-year starter for the Links at quarterback, knows the program is in good hands going forward.
“There is definitely the potential there,” Case said of Buchanan and Boutin. “It just comes down to those guys putting in the work and be willing to stick together. There is probably going to be some growing pains to start the year. When we came in as sophomores, a lot of us had growing pains, too. It's just being willing to stick with it and go through that as a team. If they can do that, they have a chance to be successful.”