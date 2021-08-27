Links' final stand on late two-point play leads to 'huge' season-opening win

Lincoln High’s big-play offense was the main story, but it was the Links' defense that turned away a potential game-tying two-point conversion that sealed a 26-24 win over Lincoln North Star on Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Trailing by eight, North Star quarterback Zachary Fredenburg led the Gators on a 12-play, 80-yard march, connecting with Jace Elliott from 18 yards out with 20 seconds remaining. But Fredenburg’s pass to the corner of the end zone on the two-point try fell incomplete and the Links recovered the onside kick to seal an opening night win.
“Jace made a heck of a play on the TD and we wanted to give him an opportunity on the conversion, but the ball just floated a bit in the wind,” Gators coach Tony Kobza said.
“Our guys made a lot of plays tonight and they have incredible belief in one another. We were just a play short.”
Links senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw four touchdown passes, all of them covering 37 yards or more. But it was his final scoring toss of the night at the 2:28 mark that was his most impressive. Junior receiver Javon Leuty’s outstretched arms hauled in the 75-yard scoring toss as he outraced the North Star secondary to pay dirt.
“What a huge play,” Links coach Mark Macke said of his team’s late score. "Ja Reese was very calm and composed out there and made a great throw to Javon. We know we need to lean on our skill players early on until our O-line gets a bit more experience and those guys came through.”
“Heckuva play, heckuva catch,” Kobza said. “You just tip your cap.”
The Links' defense also came up big on back-to-back occasions in the second half to turn away North Star threats.
A controversial stop on fourth-and-2 from the Lincoln High 25 ended a drive with 8:47 left, although several coaches and players on the Gators’ sideline thought Kade Seip reached the first-down marker. And after forcing a Links punt, the Gators coughed up a fumble on their ensuing possession at the Lincoln High 39, stymying another drive.
“We planned to lean on our defense late,” Macke said. “We were hoping to run the clock down and get stops.”
As for a season-opening win for a team that finished 1-4 a year ago, Macke didn’t downplay the importance.
“Huge. We really needed it. We know we need to clean up some mistakes but to get a win like this over a really good team is big.”
The Gators, who rallied to beat Hastings a week ago, were led by Fredenburg, who threw for two touchdowns.
