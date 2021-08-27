Links' final stand on late two-point play leads to 'huge' season-opening win

Lincoln High’s big-play offense was the main story, but it was the Links' defense that turned away a potential game-tying two-point conversion that sealed a 26-24 win over Lincoln North Star on Friday night at Seacrest Field.

Trailing by eight, North Star quarterback Zachary Fredenburg led the Gators on a 12-play, 80-yard march, connecting with Jace Elliott from 18 yards out with 20 seconds remaining. But Fredenburg’s pass to the corner of the end zone on the two-point try fell incomplete and the Links recovered the onside kick to seal an opening night win.

“Jace made a heck of a play on the TD and we wanted to give him an opportunity on the conversion, but the ball just floated a bit in the wind,” Gators coach Tony Kobza said.

“Our guys made a lot of plays tonight and they have incredible belief in one another. We were just a play short.”

Links senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw four touchdown passes, all of them covering 37 yards or more. But it was his final scoring toss of the night at the 2:28 mark that was his most impressive. Junior receiver Javon Leuty’s outstretched arms hauled in the 75-yard scoring toss as he outraced the North Star secondary to pay dirt.