Lincoln Southwest serves early wake-up call but Bellevue West muscles its way past Silver Hawks

BELLEVUE — The Bellevue West football team can finally say bye-bye to the bye week.
Because of three COVID-19 regular season cancellations, the Class A defending state champion and top-ranked Thunderbirds played just five games coming into Friday night’s second-round playoff game at Faiman Field.
After the Thunderbirds’ 45-13 victory over Lincoln Southwest, if they keep winning and reach Memorial Stadium for the second straight year, they could finish the season with four straight games without a break.
“We want to keep this going as long as we can,” said Bellevue West Super-State receiver Keagan Johnson, an Iowa recruit who caught 10 passes for 110 yards and two TDs.
Due to the start-and-stop nature of the season, “it was hard to stay motivated, but (Coach Michael) Huffman did a good job keeping us motivated, and I feel like we handled it well,” Johnson added.
Southwest (5-5) gave the Thunderbirds a quick wake-up call early in the game when Cooper Jackson recovered a Silver Hawks’ onside kick, Collin Fritton connected with fellow sophomore Cal Newell for a 27-yard pass on the first play and Newell finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
It was all Bellevue West (6-0) after that.
The Thunderbirds took a 21-7 lead into the second quarter after Johnson hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Luke Johannsen, freshman wide receiver DaeVonn Hall broke a reverse for an 84-yard TD run and Micah Riley hauled in a 23-yard TD pass on a slant.
The lead swelled to 38-7 by halftime on a 1-yard scoring run by LJ Richardson, a 33-yard field goal by Hunter Brown and a 6-yard connection between Johannsen and Johnson. Richardson, who finished with 157 yards on 19 carries, added a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Johannsen, a junior quarterback, finished 17-of-32 for 186 yards passing. Bellevue West, which faces No. 7 Kearney in the quarterfinals next Friday, finished with 465 yards of total offense.
“We’ve joked about how we’ve gotten really good at playing two and then taking a break,” said Huffman, who picked up his 100th career victory in the win. He’s guided Bellevue West to two state titles.
“We’re having to keep our guys in a little longer than we’re used to because I felt like our kids weren’t in game shape. You can’t practice playing against someone else,” Huffman added.
Because the Thunderbirds have played three fewer games than most of the rest of the teams left in the Class A playoffs, “we’re telling our kids we’re not even close to our peak,” Huffman said. “We can still get so much better.”
Southwest added its final score when Kaalo Evans recovered a Bellevue West fumble at the Bellevue West 9 and Ashton Wright scored one play later with 7:21 left in the game.
Huffman was pleased with his team’s defense after the early difficulty. Southwest managed 149 total yards, while Fritton, a sophomore quarterback, completed 9 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
Senior all-state linebacker Jack McDonnell led the Thunderbirds with 10 tackles, including a sack for a loss of 17 yards. Junior defensive tackle Arden Jenkins made three of his seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
“After that first drive, our defense really heated up,” Huffman said. “Jack McDonnell, he’s an animal, that kid can play football. Arden (Jenkins) is a really good football player. We’re trying to teach him with technique, and when he does it right, look out.”
