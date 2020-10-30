Lincoln Southwest serves early wake-up call but Bellevue West muscles its way past Silver Hawks

The lead swelled to 38-7 by halftime on a 1-yard scoring run by LJ Richardson, a 33-yard field goal by Hunter Brown and a 6-yard connection between Johannsen and Johnson. Richardson, who finished with 157 yards on 19 carries, added a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Johannsen, a junior quarterback, finished 17-of-32 for 186 yards passing. Bellevue West, which faces No. 7 Kearney in the quarterfinals next Friday, finished with 465 yards of total offense.

“We’ve joked about how we’ve gotten really good at playing two and then taking a break,” said Huffman, who picked up his 100th career victory in the win. He’s guided Bellevue West to two state titles.

“We’re having to keep our guys in a little longer than we’re used to because I felt like our kids weren’t in game shape. You can’t practice playing against someone else,” Huffman added.

Because the Thunderbirds have played three fewer games than most of the rest of the teams left in the Class A playoffs, “we’re telling our kids we’re not even close to our peak,” Huffman said. “We can still get so much better.”

Southwest added its final score when Kaalo Evans recovered a Bellevue West fumble at the Bellevue West 9 and Ashton Wright scored one play later with 7:21 left in the game.