Lincoln Southwest announced Grant Traynowicz as its new head football coach Wednesday.

Traynowicz has been the Silver Hawks' defensive coordinator for the last six seasons. He is a physical education and health teacher at Southwest.

Traynowicz replaces Andrew Sherman, who is taking over as the Silver Hawks' athletic director starting with the 2023-24 school year. Traynowicz' joined Sherman's staff in Sherman's second season as head coach in 2017.

Southwest went 8-3 in 2022, falling to eventual state champion Omaha Westside in the Class A state quarterfinals.

"Coach Traynowicz has worked his way up the coaching ranks and has built meaningful relationships throughout his career," Sherman said in a news release announcing the hire. "(His) passion for the game, his coaches, and his players is what makes him a great fit for this position."