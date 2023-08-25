Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln High 35-0 in a city high school football game Friday night at Seacrest Field. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

Grant Traynowicz's first game as the Silver Hawks head coach was a big step in the right direction.

Lincoln Southwest jumped to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter on freshman quarterback Brockson Teply's first career touchdown — a 21-yard strike to junior Carter Christen.

"He was about as cool as he could be, starting as a freshman in his first Class A game," Tranowicz said of Teply. "Obviously, lots of things to clean up, but I was impressed with the way he handled it. Him and Ryan (Manning) both worked their tails off this Summer and they prepared all Summer for this moment so when it came they were ready."

Ashton Traudt added a 7-yard run, followed by third-quarter scores from a 22-yard burst from Tanner Novosad and Teply's second score through the air. Teply found Griffin Semrad inside the 10-yard line to put the Hawks ahead 28-0, followed by Ryan Manning with a 7-yard scamper and a comfortable 35-0 lead.

Traynowicz's defense did not miss a beat, keeping the Links to a few yards at a time. Traynowicz served as the Hawks' defensive coordinator for nearly a decade before taking over as head coach.

"Nerves, anytime you start," Traynowicz said. "Our FCA came by our school today and I had a good conversation with him. Prayed together and just real peace after that. I'm really proud of the guys tonight and they played their tails off."

Southwest smothered Links quarterback Sir'Avien Murray and the Lincoln High backfield and kept chunk-of-change plays in its back pocket.

Tim's takes

He's a freshman: Teply's second touchdown pass of the game fired up the Southwest crowd into a "He's a freshman" chant. Teply had a couple of hiccups but showed his 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame can lead the Silver Hawks offense.

"I think it's great to start the season off with a touchdown," Teply said. "Just getting out there and throwing that touchdown was very good for the team. Getting that my momentum going."

Yellow flags: Lincoln High played a relatively clean game, but Southwest suffered from a handful of penalties that likely took points off of the scoreboard.

By committee: Both teams looked ready for the season opener, but no one really grabbed the show. Lincoln Southwest used a trio of running backs, while the Links were still looking for an identity. Time will tell for both teams going forward on what both teams will look like in late October into November.

The takeaway

Lincoln Southwest has the offense and the experience to stay in the fight. It's a matter of cleaning up the yellow flags down the road and keeping long-and-down plays at bay. Lincoln High had impressive moments and was able to move the ball in 3- or 4-yard plays but needs to find its identity.

Last season's opener between both teams was different with a 21-20 Silver Hawk victory to begin the season over the Links.

"We've talked to the kids all week and even at halftime that we don't control the scoreboard or the play calls," Traynowicz said. "We just control how hard we play and if you focus on those things that are up to us and we stack them at the end of the day, whatever the scoreboard says we can be satified with what happened,"