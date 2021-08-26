Lincoln Southwest and Gretna's football game has new time, place

A city football team's first game of the season is changing locations due to Friday's sweltering forecast.

Lincoln Southwest and Gretna's game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Seacrest Field, is moving to Gretna in an effort to avoid the projected hot and humid conditions.

The game will now begin at 7 p.m.

In a corresponding move, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln High will now play at 7 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field.

If fans already purchased tickets to the Southwest game, they are eligible for a full refund.

