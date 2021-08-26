Lincoln Southwest and Gretna's football game has new time, place

A city football team's first game of the season is changing locations due to Friday's sweltering forecast.
Lincoln Southwest and Gretna's game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Seacrest Field, is moving to Gretna in an effort to avoid the projected hot and humid conditions.
The game will now begin at 7 p.m.
In a corresponding move, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln High will now play at 7 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field.
If fans already purchased tickets to the Southwest game, they are eligible for a full refund.
Cross County's Seim accepts online challenge, pledges to donate $5 to charity for each touchdown this season
Your one-stop for everything in the Journal Star's 2021 high school football guide
Ready or not, it's almost time for kickoff. We've rounded up everything we know about the season in one place for you, the football fan.
As this group mingled around the Journal Star photoshoot at Quasar Drive-In, it felt like a group of A-list actors on set of the next blockbuster hit.
An inside look at how groundskeepers prepare the fields for Friday Night Lights: 'It’s like having a newborn baby'
Whether it's turf or natural grass, high school football fields don't get themselves ready for Friday nights. We talked to those that do.
The starpower in Class A this season is off the charts. Where to begin? Plus, which team is in the driver's seat to win state?
Class B is going to pack a punch this season. So, who emerges from the fold? Here's everything you need to know.
No one had an answer for Pierce last season. But, teams like Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood are set to make a run, too. How will C-1 shake out?
The stars lined up for Ord last season. But, graduation hit the Chanticleers fairly hard. Here's everything you need to know about C-2.
Dundy County-Stratton has the potential to defend its throne. But there are plenty of talented players and teams eager to rise.
BDS is 66-3 in the past three seasons. Is another run to the state final in the cards, or can another team make a bid for the crown?
Only two returning starters from the Mustangs' title-winning team return this season. So what does that mean for the six-man class?
We're ready for another action-packed week of football in the Capital City. Get to know our seven Class A football teams in Lincoln.
Norris, Beatrice, Crete, Waverly, Seward and York: We take a team-by-team look at six different programs around the area.
Who do you like in Class C-1? We take a team-by-team look at 11 different programs around the area.
It's no surprise Class C-2 will be one to watch this season. We take a closer look at eight area teams.
We've got plenty of Class D-1 exposure in the area. Here's a closer look at 12 teams.
A closer look at the D-2 area teams: Falls City Sacred Heart, Diller-Odell, BDS and Johnson-Brock.
A closer look at the six-man area team capsules, from Deshler to Meridian with a stop at city school Parkview Christian.