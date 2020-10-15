 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast's varsity football, volleyball games canceled Thursday 'out of abundance of caution' related to COVID-19
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.24

Lincoln Southeast player pass rows of empty stands as they head to the locker room before their game  against Lincoln East at Seacrest Field in September. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and No. 7 Gretna will not play their scheduled football game  Thursday night at Seacrest Field due to a rise of positive tests in the Gretna school district.

A news release from Lincoln Public Schools did not say whether the Gretna and Southeast teams have positive cases. Rather, the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases."

The athletic departments released a mutual statement.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for postseason play.”

Southeast's varsity volleyball game at Fremont, also scheduled for Thursday night, was canceled later Thursday afternoon. The news release announcing the volleyball cancellation also points to an "abundance of caution" and adds, "We (the Southeast Athletic Department) have become aware of potential high-risk close contact exposures with a positive COVID-19 case at a non-school event."

The volleyball release said the Athletic Department is working through contact tracing protocols with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The football game will not be rescheduled. It was not immediately clear if the volleyball game will be made up at a later date. 

Gretna High School had a pop-up coronavirus testing site on school grounds Thursday after a large number of positive tests were traced to a nonsanctioned school event.

The football cancellation comes one week before the start of the Class A state playoffs.

