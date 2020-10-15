Lincoln Southeast's varsity football, volleyball games canceled Thursday 'out of abundance of caution' related to COVID-19

No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and No. 7 Gretna will not play their scheduled football game Thursday night at Seacrest Field due to a rise of positive tests in the Gretna school district.

A news release from Lincoln Public Schools did not say whether the Gretna and Southeast teams have positive cases. Rather, the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases."

The athletic departments released a mutual statement.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for postseason play.”

Southeast's varsity volleyball game at Fremont, also scheduled for Thursday night, was canceled later Thursday afternoon. The news release announcing the volleyball cancellation also points to an "abundance of caution" and adds, "We (the Southeast Athletic Department) have become aware of potential high-risk close contact exposures with a positive COVID-19 case at a non-school event."

The volleyball release said the Athletic Department is working through contact tracing protocols with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.