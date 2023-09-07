A defensive masterpiece delivered Lincoln Southeast its first win of the season in an old-school grinder of a game.

The Knights allowed Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista to cross midfield just twice — once on a questionable penalty in the fourth quarter — and ground out a 10-7 win over the Monarchs on Thursday night at Seacrest Field.

The victory was Southeast's first of the season, allowing the Knights to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2015.

"It's huge from a confidence standpoint. We've played three really good opponents here," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. "To have a game end like it did last week, with a walk-off, double-overtime loss, the kids could have hung their heads. But they came back to work on a short week and really prepared well and won a game against an excellent football team."

After last week's double-overtime heartbreaker against Lincoln East, Southeast (1-2) stood strong from the start Thursday.

A first-quarter touchdown run from Parker Watson sent Southeast into halftime with a 7-0 lead and after Papio (2-1) tied the game on Jordan Barrientos' 7-yard run in the third quarter, Southeast answered right away.

Connor Knollenberg's 29-yard field goal on the Knights' ensuing drive bonked into the crossbar and crawled over, giving Southeast the lead with 11:47 left.

From there, the Knights turned to their defense, forcing Papio punts on each of the next two drives and four straight incompletions from near midfield as the Monarchs tried to march for points.

"I honestly think this could be a turning point for us," Southeast quarterback Owen Baxter. "Being able to compete in the fourth quarter really shows what we can do."

After giving up a 14-0 fourth-quarter lead in last week's 31-28, double-overtime loss to East, Southeast dealt with a short week of practice for this week's Thursday game while preparing for their second ranked opponent in the past three weeks.

But Papio never got on track. The Monarchs didn't cross the 50-yard line until their touchdown drive on their opening possession of the third quarter.

The second time past midfield came on the final possession of the game when a questionable pass interference call on fourth down followed by an 11-yard completion set the Monarchs up with a first down from the Southeast 41-yard line with about a minute left.

From there, though, were four incompletions and a pair of Papio penalties as the Knights held on.

The Southeast defense forced Papio quarterback Octavien Pirtle into a 9-for-27 passing night, and held Pitt tight end commit Eric Ingwerson without a catch. Standout Papio running back Payton Prestito was held to 57 yards on 15 carries.

The Monarchs had just 80 yards of offense in the first half.

"Very proud of our defense. We challenged them all week — we challenged all of these guys to play four quarters of great football, and they certainly did that," Gottula said. "We wanted them to believe in each other and play with confidence, and they did all of those things."

Baxter finished 11-for-16 passing for 86 yards and ran for another 30 yards. He had a 30-yard fourth quarter run wiped out on a penalty, one of two long Southeast runs brought back by a flag as the Knights tried to close the game out on offense.

But any mental fatigue from last week never set in. Watson ran for 52 yards on 11 carries, and Cash Buettenback added 49 yards on 12 totes. Freshman Mason Mehta caught two passes for 88 yards, both in the third quarter, with his 45-yard grab late in the period helping to set up Southeast's go-ahead field goal.

