Lincoln Southeast turns defense into offense to take down Grand Island in Class A top-10 clash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Southeast knew it already had a good defense, a point that was further verified Thursday night at Seacrest Field.

But the Knights might’ve also discovered their go-to running back in the process of improving to 3-0.

The Class A No. 6 Knights turned three Grand Island first-half turnovers into touchdowns before using 178 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns from senior Nigel Bridger to nail down a 35-10 high school football victory over the No. 8 Islanders before 668 spectators.

“We knew coming in this was going to be a defensive game for us, that this was one of the better teams we’ve played and that they’re very well coached,” said Southeast junior wide receiver/linebacker Jake Appleget, who caught two TD passes and recovered a GI fumble.

“We knew they were going to try to pick us apart a little bit, so we came in preparing really well this week,” he added. “Those three turnovers were huge for us and led to some big scores.”

Southeast sprinted to a 21-0 lead by converting GI turnovers into points on three straight possessions.