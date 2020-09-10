Lincoln Southeast turns defense into offense to take down Grand Island in Class A top-10 clash

Lincoln Southeast knew it already had a good defense, a point that was further verified Thursday night at Seacrest Field.
But the Knights might’ve also discovered their go-to running back in the process of improving to 3-0.
The Class A No. 6 Knights turned three Grand Island first-half turnovers into touchdowns before using 178 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns from senior Nigel Bridger to nail down a 35-10 high school football victory over the No. 8 Islanders before 668 spectators.
“We knew coming in this was going to be a defensive game for us, that this was one of the better teams we’ve played and that they’re very well coached,” said Southeast junior wide receiver/linebacker Jake Appleget, who caught two TD passes and recovered a GI fumble.
“We knew they were going to try to pick us apart a little bit, so we came in preparing really well this week,” he added. “Those three turnovers were huge for us and led to some big scores.”
Southeast sprinted to a 21-0 lead by converting GI turnovers into points on three straight possessions.
Appleget recovered an Islander fumble at the Southeast 48, then caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from McGinness Schneider for the first score of the game with 6:58 left in the opening quarter.
Two plays after the TD, the Knights’ Derek Branch intercepted a pass and returned it to the GI 32. Southeast cashed in on a 1-yard scoring run by Nathaniel Gifford for a 14-0 lead with just three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
A Max Buettenback interception and 18-yard return put the Knights at the GI 44. On the fourth play of the second quarter, the 6-foot-4 Appleget high-pointed a Schneider pass over two Islander defenders for the three-touchdown lead with 10:17 remaining before intermission.
“McGinness threw some great balls tonight, he played outstanding,” said Appleget, who had two TD receptions called back because penalties last week. “I owe those two (TDs) to him.”
GI cut the deficit to 21-7 on a 36-yard TD pass over the middle from Jaden Jurgensmier to tight end Augustin Atikpohou, but Southeast answered less than two minutes later with a 36-yard touchdown run by Bridger for the 28-7 Southeast halftime edge.
The Islanders (1-1) cut the deficit to 18 on their first drive of the second half which resulted in a 22-yard field goal by Braxton Mendez.
Bridger, a senior transfer from Crete, had 89 yards on 10 carries in the first half. He later added a 10-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Southeast finished with 264 yards on the ground and 330 yards of total offense.
“I thought he was decisive tonight,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said of Bridger, who had 42 yards rushing in the Knights’ first two games combined.
“He’s a good back, and I think he’s a different runner week 3 than he was week 1,” Gottula added. “So having him, Max Buettenback and Gifford back there, it’s nice to have a number of backs who can carry the ball for us. I like where we’re at there.”
Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin thought his team bounced back from the shaky start and did some things that the Islanders could build on going forward. Grand Island got preseason practices started two weeks late and was unable to play its first game against Kearney because COVID-19 contact tracers put the team in quarantine for two weeks starting Aug. 10.
“We’re still trying to determine an identity,” Tomlin said. “We’re trying to focus forward, and we used different starters tonight than we did last week, trying to figure out our line-up.
“I’m really proud of our kids, they’re battlers and whatever challenge they’ve been confronted with during this whole thing, they’ve come with a great attitude and fight every day.”
After struggling early, Grand Island ended up with 284 yards of total offense.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, GRAND ISLAND 10
|Grand Island
|0
|7
|3
|0
|--
|10
|Lincoln Southeast
|14
|14
|0
|7
|--
|35
SE--Appleget 19 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
SE--Gifford 1 run (McCashland kick)
SE--Appleget 13 pass from Schneider (McCashland kick)
GI--Atikpohou 36 pass from Jurgensmier (Mendez kick)
SE--Bridger 36 run (McCashland kick)
GI--Mendez 22 FG
SE--Bridger 10 run (McCashland kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Grand Island--McDermott 4-45, Chrisman 5-21, Aden 1-11, Hernandez 8-54, Fyfe 5-12, Keolavone 3-9, Atikpohou 1-3. Southeast--Bridger 21-178, Branch 2-11, Schneider 11-64, Thompson 1-1, Gifford 3-7, Wilken 3-2, Buettenback 9-1.
PASSING--Grand Island--Jurgensmier 12-28-2, 137. Southeast--Schneider 5-7-0, 65; Reddick 1-1-0, 1.
RECEIVING--Grand Island--Atikpohou 3-73, Keolavone 1-(-1), Fyfe 2-21, Aden 2-18, Hernandez 1-7, Chrisman 1-14, Sextro 1-1, Fox 1-4. Southeast--Appleget 4-57, Thompson 1-8, Buettenback 1-1.
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.10
