A Lincoln prep football standout is headed to one of the top college programs in the country.

Lincoln Southeast specialist Nate McCashland announced Thursday he was committed to national championship game participant TCU.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior joins the Horned Frogs after an all-city season at Southeast that saw him go 4-for-8 on field goals and 40-for-43 on extra points while putting 29 of his 47 kickoffs (62%) into the end zone.

As a punter, McCashland averaged 36.6 yards per kick on 29 attempts with a long of 55.

McCashland, who was an honorable mention Class A all-state pick, also plays soccer for the Knights and is set to play in next month's Shrine Bowl.

TCU has established itself as one of the top programs in the country over the last 20 seasons, culminating in a 13-2 season in 2022 during which the Horned Frogs started 12-0 before eventually falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game.

