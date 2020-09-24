Lincoln Southeast sophomore Buettenback steps up as Class A fifth-ranked Knights knock off No. 10 Lincoln East

On a day that a former Lincoln Southeast Super-State football player retired from Major League baseball, a Husker baseball recruit hoping to blaze a similar career path put together a performance at Seacrest Field on Thursday night that would make Alex Gordon proud.
Sophomore running back Max Buettenback proved to be one of the best defensive weapons the Class A No. 5 Knights had to counter Lincoln East’s high-octane passing attack. He rushed for 173 yards and scored on a fourth down 1-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left to seal the Knights’ 24-14 win over the No. 10 Spartans.
“I love my thing (baseball), but I love football too,” said the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder who committed to Nebraska last month. “It’s just fun being out here with my team working hard.”
With senior running back Nigel Bridger currently out, Buettenback assumed most of the workload, especially on Southeast’s 80-yard, 24-play fourth quarter drive that culminated with Buettenback’s TD run. The possession started with a Brayden Boudreau interception in the end zone in which he wrestled the ball away from the East receiver.
Buettenback had 43 yards on 13 carries in the march, which was kept alive by a roughing-the-punter penalty on East (3-2) on a fourth-and-14 from the Southeast 16. The Knights (5-0) also managed to move the sticks after facing a second-and-24 and converted four fourth-down plays during the drive.
“I think we were able to wear them down a little bit there at the end, so that’s a credit to our kids and their work ethic during practice and conditioning,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “It was a good team win. I thought our defense for the most part played very well, especially shutting them (East) out in the second half.”
The Knights jumped to a 10-0 first half when quarterback McGinness Schneider broke loose for a 15-yard touchdown run around right end on a bootleg on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter and sophomore kicker Nate McCashland nailed a 42-yard field goal with 8:55 left in the first half.
East came to life after Jaelyn Welch smothered a Southeast muffed punt at midfield midway through the second quarter. A 30-yard pass from Noah Walters to Austin Schneider set up Walters’ 2-yard scoring strike to Brayan Van Meter to cut the deficit to 10-7 with 5:06 remaining in the half.
Southeast answered on its next possession with a 22-yard TD connection from Schneider to Derek Branch to extend the lead back to 10. The Spartans then covered 75 yards in just three plays — a 20-yard run by Hunter Epp, a 16-yard pass from Walters to Van Meter and a 39-yard scoring pass to Cooper Erikson for the 17-14 halftime score with 53 seconds showing in the half.
East had the ball for almost 9 minutes on its opening possession of the second half, only for it to end on a missed 32-yard field goal. The Spartans got as close as the Southeast 22 early in the fourth quarter when Boudreau came up with the interception, one of three the Knights had.
Walters, a junior who came in leading Class A in passing with over 1,400 yards in the first four games, finished 15-of-22 for 165 yards.
“We had a couple chances in the second half and just didn’t convert,” said East coach John Gingery, whose team 46-41 to Millard North last Thursday when the Mustangs scored on the final play of the game.
“Southeast has a great defense, they’re great athletes and they’re huge,” Gingery added. “We’ve had some tough breaks go against us the last two weeks, but the kids are still playing hard, they’re still fighting and they’re not quitting.”
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.24
