Lincoln Southeast sophomore Buettenback steps up as Class A fifth-ranked Knights knock off No. 10 Lincoln East

“I think we were able to wear them down a little bit there at the end, so that’s a credit to our kids and their work ethic during practice and conditioning,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “It was a good team win. I thought our defense for the most part played very well, especially shutting them (East) out in the second half.”

The Knights jumped to a 10-0 first half when quarterback McGinness Schneider broke loose for a 15-yard touchdown run around right end on a bootleg on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter and sophomore kicker Nate McCashland nailed a 42-yard field goal with 8:55 left in the first half.

East came to life after Jaelyn Welch smothered a Southeast muffed punt at midfield midway through the second quarter. A 30-yard pass from Noah Walters to Austin Schneider set up Walters’ 2-yard scoring strike to Brayan Van Meter to cut the deficit to 10-7 with 5:06 remaining in the half.

Southeast answered on its next possession with a 22-yard TD connection from Schneider to Derek Branch to extend the lead back to 10. The Spartans then covered 75 yards in just three plays — a 20-yard run by Hunter Epp, a 16-yard pass from Walters to Van Meter and a 39-yard scoring pass to Cooper Erikson for the 17-14 halftime score with 53 seconds showing in the half.