Lincoln Southeast’s Max Buettenback ready for challenge of becoming a two-way starter

It’s Max Buettenback’s time to shine for Lincoln Southeast.
The Knights are clearly one of the most talented teams in Class A, and if they are going to accomplish their state championship goals, it can’t happen without their starting running back. As a sophomore last season, Buettenback quickly became Southeast’s go-to option in the backfield as he ran for over 100 yards against Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Columbus.
Despite being Southeast’s leading rusher, Buettenback only accounted for 34.4% of the team’s carries last year. That’s going to change in his junior season due to the fact that Connor Wilken (five carries in three games) is the player with the next-most rushing production still on the team’s roster.
“The guys behind me are really young; like my brother, who is a freshman, is probably fourth on the depth chart right now,” Buettenback said. “So I’m expecting to carry the load for the team, and I want to play both ways as well.”
Buettenback played a big role on special teams last year as a kick and punt returner, and he also had 12 tackles and an interception on defense. With just two defensive starters coming back from last season, Buettenback is looking to take over as Southeast’s rover, a type of nickelback that often lines up close to the line of scrimmage or drops deep as needed in the 4-2-5 defense.
Athleticism and versatility are two traits rovers need, and Buettenback has both. However, added responsibilities on offense and defense also bring the challenge of conditioning and being able to stay on the field for all four quarters.
“Physically, I want to keep my endurance up, especially if I go both ways,” Buettenback said. “I don’t want to get injured because that would hurt us a lot, and I want to do everything I can just to help the team out.”
While he is a key player for Southeast on the gridiron, Buettenback’s skills are even more impressive on the baseball diamond. He earned a Super-State first-team selection for the 2021 season and is already committed to play his college baseball at Nebraska.
Baseball is where Buettenback’s athletic future lies, and that’s why he went on the road with the Nebraska Prospects’ 2023 travel team. Between baseball tournaments, Buettenback still found time to attend football camps during a busy summer. He may be a baseball commit, but that isn’t stopping him from trying to raise his football stock as well.
“I’d really like to still get a football scholarship, too, so I’m still trying to work towards that,” Buettenback said. “That’s why I’m still going to camps, and I’d like to just have the experience of that.”
Like most of his teammates, Buettenback is feeling the excitement for the upcoming season. He believes the Knights’ senior- and junior-heavy team will be a strong contender once again.
Knight fans may be delighted to see one of Southeast’s best offensive players take another step up this season.
“You could tell in camp so far that everybody’s definitely locked in at all times and ready to go already; We all just want to play right now,” Buettenback said. “Hopefully the fans will be able to see it, because I haven’t really gotten to experience it yet during last year.”
