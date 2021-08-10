Lincoln Southeast’s Max Buettenback ready for challenge of becoming a two-way starter

It’s Max Buettenback’s time to shine for Lincoln Southeast.

The Knights are clearly one of the most talented teams in Class A, and if they are going to accomplish their state championship goals, it can’t happen without their starting running back. As a sophomore last season, Buettenback quickly became Southeast’s go-to option in the backfield as he ran for over 100 yards against Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Columbus.

Despite being Southeast’s leading rusher, Buettenback only accounted for 34.4% of the team’s carries last year. That’s going to change in his junior season due to the fact that Connor Wilken (five carries in three games) is the player with the next-most rushing production still on the team’s roster.

“The guys behind me are really young; like my brother, who is a freshman, is probably fourth on the depth chart right now,” Buettenback said. “So I’m expecting to carry the load for the team, and I want to play both ways as well.”