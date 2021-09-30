Lincoln Southeast owns second half to pull away from Papillion-La Vista

"We challenged our guys before the game to play Southeast football — run the ball, be physical up front and then throw it when the opportunity presented itself," Gottula said. "I felt like our guys stepped up to that challenge, especially in the second half."

Buettenback made it a 35-14 margin 27 seconds later with an 18-yard run, one play after an 11-yard fumble return by teammate Luke Blatchford. That was more than enough to absorb a Monarch touchdown midway through the fourth quarter (a 9-yard TD pass from Nick Chanez to Luke Lindenmeyer) that produced the final score.

An interception and 14-yard return by Teitum Tuioti set up a 26-yard scoring strike from Reddick to Nebraska recruit Jake Appleget and a 14-7 Knights lead with 4:51 left before intermission. The Monarchs, however, went 67 yards in eight plays on their next possession to pull even at 14-14 on a 39-yard TD pass from Nick Chanez to a wide-open Tyson Money with 1:17 before intermission.

Reddick added a second TD pass, an 11-yarder to Tuioti, to break the 14-14 tie midway through the third quarter. It was the only pass play in the 71-yard, 14-play march to open the second half when Barrett rushed for 39 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.