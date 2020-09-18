Lincoln Southeast fends off Creighton Prep's late rally in Class A showdown

The Jays narrowed the deficit to eight points on their next possession when Meysenburg completed six straight passes, the last one going to Nebraska tight end recruit AJ Rollins for a 7-yard TD pass with 10:49 left in the game.

Meysenburg completed his final 10 passes and finished by connecting on 12 of his last 13 throws for 161 yards after throwing for just 25 yards in the first half.

“We were inept offensively the first half, but I was so proud of our kids, the way they fought,” said Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk, whose team was unable to play top-ranked Bellevue West because they were in COVID-19 quarantine. “We have some very resilient kids, they played their tails off and put ourselves in a position to win it on the road against a very good football team.”

Southeast answered with a 24-yard field goal by Nate McCashland to push the lead to 24-13 with 7:13 remaining in the game, which was set up by a jump pass from Appleget to Lance Hasselgesser for 42 yards off a fake punt.

Creighton Prep scored on its second straight possession of the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Meysenburg to Bullock. A Meysenburg run on the two-point conversion cut Southeast’s lead to the final 24-21 tally with 5:13 remaining.