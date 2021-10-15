Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna

GRETNA — Lincoln Southeast would have felt disappointed by a 13-0 halftime score, considering the Knights went toe to toe with Gretna in every facet of the game.
Rather than kneeling the ball with under 30 seconds left, a few shots down the field led to an improbable 43-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Jake Appleget that sent the Knights into the locker room with momentum and hope.
It took just one play for Gretna’s Brayden Chaney to take that hope away.
He took a kickoff return 95 yards to the house on the opening kickoff in the second half and Gretna never looked back. The Class A No. 6 Dragons dominated the second half in a 42-14 win over Lincoln Southeast on Friday night.
“They certainly got some momentum back there, that’s for sure,” said Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula.
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores threw a pair of touchdown passes, both to Joe Roll, and ran for another score to lead the Dragon offense.
Big-play Chaney: If Chaney could play every down, the Dragon coaching staff would never let him off the field. No matter what position he’s in, Chaney always seems to come up with big plays for the Dragons. Entering the game, five of his nine receptions this season had gone for touchdowns, and Chaney found creative ways to reach the end zone once again.
In addition to his kick return score, Chaney took a pick six 52 yards for a defensive touchdown during the third quarter.
“When you have those two things happen, it’s a big momentum swing for the team,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “When you’re playing a good team like Southeast, we need those things.”
Southeast battles: Several of Southeast’s starters were already nursing minor afflictions heading into Friday night’s game, and losing starters such as offensive lineman Cooper Tracy to injury tested the Knights’ depth even further.
Players like Jake Appleget and Max Buettenback hardly came off the field despite taking blow after blow, an effort which Gottula truly appreciated.
“I’m proud of them; we have guys who are out there on the field every play battling it out,” Gottula said. “We have to do our best to get healthy here over the next few weeks.”
