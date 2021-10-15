Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna

GRETNA — Lincoln Southeast would have felt disappointed by a 13-0 halftime score, considering the Knights went toe to toe with Gretna in every facet of the game.

Rather than kneeling the ball with under 30 seconds left, a few shots down the field led to an improbable 43-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Jake Appleget that sent the Knights into the locker room with momentum and hope.

It took just one play for Gretna’s Brayden Chaney to take that hope away.

He took a kickoff return 95 yards to the house on the opening kickoff in the second half and Gretna never looked back. The Class A No. 6 Dragons dominated the second half in a 42-14 win over Lincoln Southeast on Friday night.

“They certainly got some momentum back there, that’s for sure,” said Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula.

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores threw a pair of touchdown passes, both to Joe Roll, and ran for another score to lead the Dragon offense.