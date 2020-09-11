Lincoln Pius X defense stands tall in the fourth quarter to hold off Lincoln High

“The defense has played really well for us all year,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “We’ve had a couple busts, but for the most part our defense has done a great job of showing up, playing really well and getting stops, and keeping us in games.”

The stand was a little bit of payback after Lincoln High turned the Thunderbolts away from the 1-yard line as time ran out in the first half.

The Links also stood tall to stop the Thunderbolts (1-2) in the first quarter, using a Quinn Thew sack to force a long missed field goal after Pius X had driven to the LHS 16.

The Links also forced the Chapelle field goal in the third quarter after Pius X had first-and-goal at the 8-yard line.

“Those things are frustrating. But credit to Lincoln High,” Kearney said. “They came and they battled every play, so there’s got to be a lot of credit to what they’re doing and how they’re getting better every week, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Links had two more chances in the fourth quarter, but a pair of sacks from Pius X senior linebacker Riley Tassemeyer ended the first threat.