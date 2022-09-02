Lincoln Pius X cashes in on turnovers, holds off late rally to beat Seward

SEWARD — Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said last week that his team needed to manage the turnover battle and momentum better after his team’s 26-6 loss to Scottsbluff.

On Friday night, the Bolts did just that.

Class B No. 10 Pius X forced four turnovers — scoring 14 points off them — in a 21-14 win over No. 6 Seward.

“That is huge when you get extra possessions or stop their possessions, and whether you score off those turnovers or not, you change the momentum,” Kearney said. “In this game, momentum is huge. We saw it last week where we didn’t have it. We got those turnovers and (Seward) had to keep battling back from those things.”

It was far from a smooth sailing win for Pius X, though. In fact, it was a game that Kearney said may have him losing sleep come Sunday or Monday.

After making it a 21-7 game with under four minutes ago, the Bluejays came storming back. They marched down the field in 40 seconds to make it a one-possession game, then recovered the ensuing onside kick, but a blocked punt on third down sealed the Thunderbolt win.

“Every win is a good win. I told these guys it is not easy to win football games at this level,” Kearney said. “So, they need to be happy about it. They have to be joyous about it. … It is not easy to win, and we saw that here tonight because Seward never quit.”

All week, running back Matt Bohy said that the message within the locker room was getting off to a better start and finishing. Pius X found that Friday, getting out to an early 14-0 lead and holding on at the end.

“That was the big thing that we focused on this week is coming out really good, a lot better than last week and, a lot better in the second half than we did last week,” Bohy said. “I think we succeeded in that. We played a lot better in the second half and we didn’t let up.”

After the turnovers, Pius found a way to move the ball. They busted off a few big plays that set up the scoring drives, such as a 45-yard pass from Kolbe Volkmer to Thomas Neal and a 55-yard run from Brett Voss.

“We did a nice job of driving the ball, we finished off possessions, long possessions, and then were able to sprinkle in some bigger plays,” Kearney said. “Possessions, controlling the ball, turnovers and then when we got the opportunity to make a big play, we made it.”

The quarterback competition did not let up either for the Thunderbolts, but both Volkmer and Cole Skorupa made plays all night. Both players being competitors helps, and both want to help the team, Kearney said.

“They are both growing leaps and bounds, weekly and daily, which is awesome to see,” Kearney added. “They both have put a lot of work into being the number one quarterback and they also understand that whoever is playing better is going to help the team and that is the guy that is going to get the ball more.”

Lincoln Pius X, now 1-1 on the season, will play at Hastings next Friday night.