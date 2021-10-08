Lincoln Pius X can't keep up with Omaha North in 40-21 loss

After COVID-19 cost Omaha North — and all OPS schools — the 2020 high school football season, the Vikings are thrilled to be back on the field in 2021.

Although it entered Friday’s tilt against Lincoln Pius X with a 1-5 season record, Omaha North was sharp from start to finish in a 40-21 win over the Thunderbolts at Aldrich Field.

Vikings' speed on display: Several times, North (2-5) showed off its big-play capabilities. Junior running back Te’shaun Porter broke off an 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and fellow junior Tre’Vionne Brown twice found pay dirt from long range, scampering 89 yards on a kickoff return and hauling in a 62-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Williams, while flashing shifty moves to elude Pius X defenders.

Porter finished with 192 yards on the ground.

Bohy carries the load for Bolts: Pius X junior running back Matt Bohy carried the majority of the offensive load for the Thunderbolts. Bohy found yards tough to come by much of the night but finally found the end zone from the 1-yard-line with 6:32 left in the game. He tallied over 20 carries unofficially for just shy of 70 yards on the ground.

Two fumbles in the opening half by Pius X stalled drives and led to Vikings’ scores.

