Lincoln Pius X building depth, finding starters as it seeks improvement in 2021

There’s some serious searching going on at Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field.

Gone from last year’s Thunderbolt squad are both experienced quarterbacks, the team’s top five leading rushers and a pair of veteran wide receivers who led the team in catches. There are plenty of positions to fill, and the search is on for Pius X.

One position that already seems to be settled is quarterback, where junior Tyrus Petsche flashed stellar footwork and a strong arm both inside and outside the pocket. Petsche completed just one pass for Pius X last year, but coach Ryan Kearney has confidence in Petsche’s ability to run the offense.

“Tyrus does a really nice job of the fundamentals; certainly he’s got a good baseball background so he throws the ball pretty well and comes off really nicely,” Kearney said. “He’s a good leader and he’s done a nice job so far this summer.”

On the other hand, the starting running back job is still up in the air. The Thunderbolts’ leading rusher from 2020, Will Barrett, transferred to Lincoln Southeast while the next four players up all graduated. That leaves Julian Castillo, Marcus Dustin, Cole Skorupa, Matt Bohy and Ben Andreasen as the players in the mix.