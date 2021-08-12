Lincoln Pius X building depth, finding starters as it seeks improvement in 2021

There’s some serious searching going on at Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field.
Gone from last year’s Thunderbolt squad are both experienced quarterbacks, the team’s top five leading rushers and a pair of veteran wide receivers who led the team in catches. There are plenty of positions to fill, and the search is on for Pius X.
One position that already seems to be settled is quarterback, where junior Tyrus Petsche flashed stellar footwork and a strong arm both inside and outside the pocket. Petsche completed just one pass for Pius X last year, but coach Ryan Kearney has confidence in Petsche’s ability to run the offense.
“Tyrus does a really nice job of the fundamentals; certainly he’s got a good baseball background so he throws the ball pretty well and comes off really nicely,” Kearney said. “He’s a good leader and he’s done a nice job so far this summer.”
On the other hand, the starting running back job is still up in the air. The Thunderbolts’ leading rusher from 2020, Will Barrett, transferred to Lincoln Southeast while the next four players up all graduated. That leaves Julian Castillo, Marcus Dustin, Cole Skorupa, Matt Bohy and Ben Andreasen as the players in the mix.
Skorupa is the only player of the bunch who had varsity carries last season (11), while Castillo is a starting linebacker who could contribute, and Dustin added weight to move from wide receiver to running back.
“It’s going to be tough to get your playing time there, so they’re going to have to work and battle it out,” Kearney said. “But, we have a lot of guys there, so I like our depth.”
Building depth has been a key focus for Pius X coming off a 2-7 season in which its only wins came by five points or fewer against Lincoln High and Lincoln North Star. Several of the team’s experienced players will be trusted to be two-way starters, and that comes with the consequence of having to rotate while players catch their breath.
The likes of Joe Staab, Joe Sutko and Jackson Finder will take on big roles as the Thunderbolts' top three wide receivers and perhaps as starters on defense. Staab and Sutko showed good ball skills in the secondary at practice on Thursday, but the biggest standout may have been Finder, who is truly growing into his role at inside linebacker.
“Jack’s put in a lot of time here this summer in the weight room with us,” Kearney said. “He’s done a really nice job on defense, and I really like how he moves at linebacker. And on offense, he’s been around so he understands what we’re doing, and when we make adjustments he can be a leader and help other guys.”
