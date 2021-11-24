Lincoln Northwest names former North Star assistant Brian Lauck as program’s first varsity football coach

When Lincoln Northwest opens its doors in 2022, Brian Lauck will be moving from Lincoln’s second-newest school to the newest in town.
Lincoln Northwest announced Monday that the former assistant coach at Lincoln North Star will be the first varsity football head coach in school history.
Originally from Pierce, Lauck previously coached at Fairbury and Ralston before spending the last nine years at North Star. Former Navigator coach Mark Waller made Lauck the program’s defensive coordinator in 2016, a position he's kept under Tony Kobza since.
Lauck is hoping that the experience he gained at each of his previous stops will serve him well at Northwest.
“I know that I’ve learned a lot from the previous coaches I’ve worked under, from the experience I’ve gained and all the different struggles and challenges we’ve gone through, and I hope that’ll help develop the program at Northwest,” he said.
While it will be a challenge to launch a new football program that competes right away, Lauck believes Northwest has several key advantages that will drum up interest in football — a new identity, a flashy color scheme no other school in Lincoln has and a 2,800-seat all-turf field on campus.
Other Lincoln schools have added turf practice fields in recent years, but none will be as new as the state-of-the-art athletic complex planned at Lincoln Northwest.
The Falcons will begin their athletic journey in the Eastern Midlands Conference and projected enrollment places them at the Class B level.
Starting from Day One, Lauck aims to establish a culture that can be built upon for future generations of Lincoln Northwest students down the line.
“That culture that you want to establish with those kids and working together to get your system in place and getting the foundation laid out will be a lot of fun,” Lauck said. “I know those kids will care tremendously and work hard, so hopefully we get them to expect winning early on. It’s a big opportunity, really one of those once-in-a-lifetime chances to build a program from the ground up.”
Other varsity coaches hired by Lincoln Northwest thus far are John Hower (track and field), Cody Thatcher (girls soccer), Matt Faulkner (baseball) and Brandon Timm (wrestling).
