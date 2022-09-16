Lincoln Northwest cancels remaining varsity football games of inaugural season

The Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that Lincoln Northwest is canceling its remaining varsity football games for the 2022 season.
The Falcons will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity games.
“We understand there may be disappointment behind this decision,” said JJ Toczek, LPS athletic and activities director, in a statement. “The Falcons have experienced a number of injuries and we are unsure about timelines for when students will be able to return. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and with student safety as our focus, we’ve decided to forfeit the remainder of the Northwest varsity football games.”
LPS informed the Nebraska School Athletic Association and the scheduled opponents of the decision to forfeit the remaining games on Friday afternoon.