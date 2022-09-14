Lincoln Northwest cancels Friday football matchup with Beatrice, citing injuries

Lincoln Northwest has called off the fourth game of its inaugural varsity football season, citing injuries that have left the Falcons' already-small roster depleted.

Northwest had been set to square off with the Beatrice Orangemen in Lincoln on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we will have to forfeit our game against the Orangemen," Lincoln's Athletics and Activities Director JJ Toczek said in a news release announcing the cancellation.

"We understand there is disappointment behind this decision, one we do not make lightly," said Toczek, who said injuries had left the Falcons unable to field a varsity team for Friday's game.

Northwest is winless through the season's first three weeks after suffering lopsided losses to Ralston, Elkhorn North and Plattsmouth. The school, which opened last month, does not have a senior class.

Since opening UBT Stadium in northwest Lincoln Aug. 26 with a 48-12 loss to Ralston that was as much about celebrating the birth of a new program as it was about the game, Lincoln Northwest has been outscored 148-7 over its last two games. LNW's next scheduled game is Sept. 23 at Norris.

The Falcons will move to 0-4 after forfeiting Friday's game to Beatrice. The Orangemen will pick up their first win of the season, improving to 1-3, after dropping their first three games to teams ranked in the Class B top 10.

“While we are disappointed our team will not be able to play on Friday, we understand the challenges of building a football program from scratch,” Beatrice High School Athletic Director Gus Brown said in the news release.