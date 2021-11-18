 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln North Star to hire new varsity football coach for 2022 season
0 Comments

Lincoln North Star to hire new varsity football coach for 2022 season

  • Updated
  • 0
North Star football practice, 8.9

Lincoln North Star coach Tony Kobza talks to his team before players take the field for practice Aug. 9 at North Star.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln North Star is now searching for its third varsity football coach in school history.

Tony Kobza, who took over for Mark Waller in 2018, compiled a 9-27 record in his four years atop the program but will not return for the 2022 season.

Kobza had previously been an assistant at Lincoln Southwest and head football coach at Omaha Benson for six seasons before taking over at North Star.

"I want to thank the players, parents and coaches that have been a part of the program the last four years," said Kobza. "I am so proud of the growth and direction of the program and want nothing but the best for the players moving forward. North Star football has a very bright future."

Luke Mullin: The 10 best plays I saw during the high school football season
From UNK to SDSU and back to UNK, Loper safety Blake Bubak grateful for his path's twists and turns
Luke Mullin: Gretna, Bennington and Columbus Lakeview make for a new crop of teams playing for state championships

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News