Lincoln North Star to hire new varsity football coach for 2022 season

Lincoln North Star is now searching for its third varsity football coach in school history.

Tony Kobza, who took over for Mark Waller in 2018, compiled a 9-27 record in his four years atop the program but will not return for the 2022 season.

Kobza had previously been an assistant at Lincoln Southwest and head football coach at Omaha Benson for six seasons before taking over at North Star.

"I want to thank the players, parents and coaches that have been a part of the program the last four years," said Kobza. "I am so proud of the growth and direction of the program and want nothing but the best for the players moving forward. North Star football has a very bright future."

