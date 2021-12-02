Lincoln North Star promotes James Thompson to head football coach

It didn't take long for Lincoln North Star to find a new football coach, and it didn't have to look far.
James Thompson will take over the varsity program, the school announced Thursday.
Thompson has been at North Star for nine years, coaching at each level — freshman, junior varsity and most recently as varsity offensive and defensive lines coach for Tony Kobza, who announced he was stepping down.
"We are very excited that James will be leading our football program," North Star athletic director Nathan Renter said in a news release. "He did a phenomenal job as assistant athletic director and I have no doubt he will do equally as well as our football coach. We are excited for the future of North Star football."
Thompson, an Omaha native, taught physical education before being promoted to assistant athletic director this school year. Thompson will return to the classroom to teach next fall.
Kobza recently stepped down after compiling a 9-27 record over four seasons.
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac tries to escape the tackle of Gretna's Ethan Stuhr after making a second-quarter catch during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Mason Goldman (58) celebrates Gretna's fourth-quarter touchdown against Omaha Westside during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) celebrates an interception by Blayke Moore (not pictured) in the first quarter against Omaha Westside during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Grant Guyett (3) can't quite reach a pass while being defended by Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) in the first quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna players lift the Class A championship trophy after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A state championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Omaha Westside players lift the runner-up trophy after a 7-3 loss to Gretna in the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Jayden Sobotka (28) hugs his coach Mike Kayl while getting his medal after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 in the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Michael Zimmerman absorbs the Warriors' loss to Gretna in the Class A championship game after receiving his runner-up medal Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski (1) can't quite catch a pass while under pressure by Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) in the third quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesda at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna players celebrate their win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Joseph Roll pulls in a catch against Omaha Westside in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Jake Lukis smiles before Gretna accepts the trophy following their 7-3 win over Omaha Westside to win the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) and Cameron Bothwell (99) celebrate after defeating Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski (1) can't quite catch a pass while under pressure by Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) evades tackle by Omaha Westside's Curt Cubrich (34) in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Marcus Rhoades throws a ball back onto the field after a field goal practice kick at halftime during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning gets tackled by Gretna's Blayke Moore (5) in the third quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's TJ Silliman (2) celebrates Joseph Roll's (not pictured) catch against Omaha Westside in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores prepares to receive a snap against Omaha Westside in the first quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) gets pushed out of bounds by Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) in the second quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna takes the field before its game against Omaha Westside for the Class A championship on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) almost blocks a second-quarter field goal attempt by Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano (74) and held by Kolby Brown during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski can't quite catch a pass against Omaha Westside in the second quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) looks to pass against Omaha Westside in the second quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac gets tackled by Gretna's Ethan Stuhr (80) after making a second-quarter catch during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna coaches talk with their players after a turnover by Omaha Westside in the fourth quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) throws a pass against Omaha Westside in the second quarter during the Class A championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Joe Roll (26) gets tackled by several Omaha Westside players in the first quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Connor Edwards (21) celebrates a failed touchdown attempt by Omaha Westside in the second quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Joseph Roll (26) gets tackled by Omaha Westside's Isaac Richard (6) in the second quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (9) gets tackled by Gretna's Mick Huber (22) in the second quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Brayden Chaney (7) gets tackled by Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning in the first quarter during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Officials stand on the field during the national anthem before the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's RJ Eckhardt runs onto the field before the Class A championship game against Gretna on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gretna's Mason Sutton (71) celebrates after the Dragons defeated Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the second quarter against Gretna during the Class A championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
