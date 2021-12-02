Lincoln North Star promotes James Thompson to head football coach

It didn't take long for Lincoln North Star to find a new football coach, and it didn't have to look far.

James Thompson will take over the varsity program, the school announced Thursday.

Thompson has been at North Star for nine years, coaching at each level — freshman, junior varsity and most recently as varsity offensive and defensive lines coach for Tony Kobza, who announced he was stepping down.

"We are very excited that James will be leading our football program," North Star athletic director Nathan Renter said in a news release. "He did a phenomenal job as assistant athletic director and I have no doubt he will do equally as well as our football coach. We are excited for the future of North Star football."

Thompson, an Omaha native, taught physical education before being promoted to assistant athletic director this school year. Thompson will return to the classroom to teach next fall.

Kobza recently stepped down after compiling a 9-27 record over four seasons.

