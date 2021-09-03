Lincoln Lutheran reclaims Spirit Sword, takes down Lincoln Christian through the air

Josh Duitsman was determined to help Lincoln Lutheran reclaim the Spirit Sword in his senior season.

A well-oiled aerial attack led by Duitsman fueled the Warriors (2-0) past their cross-town rival Lincoln Christian 23-7 Friday night at Lincoln Christian. The win sent the prized Spirit Sword back over to Lutheran a year after losing it to the Crusaders.

Lutheran’s quarterback connected on 9-of-13 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Warriors raced to a 16-7 lead. Fellow senior, Max Bartels hauled in a 42-yard score with just over four minutes left in the half to make it a two-score game.

“Our passing game was pretty effective tonight,” Duitsman said. “Max, Jonny (Puelz) and the receivers did a great job getting open, and the line gave me plenty of time. It makes my job fairly easy.”

Duitsman connected with Puelz on a 6-yard pitch and catch midway through the third quarter to account for the final scoring of the night. A stingy Warriors defense did the rest, keeping the Crusaders out of the end zone on all six second-half possessions.