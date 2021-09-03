Lincoln Lutheran reclaims Spirit Sword, takes down Lincoln Christian through the air: 'This is amazing'

Josh Duitsman was determined to help Lincoln Lutheran reclaim the Spirit Sword in his senior season.
A well-oiled aerial attack led by Duitsman fueled the Warriors (2-0) past their cross-town rival Lincoln Christian 23-7 Friday night at Lincoln Christian. The win sent the prized Spirit Sword back over to Lutheran a year after losing it to the Crusaders.
Lutheran’s quarterback connected on 9-of-13 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Warriors raced to a 16-7 lead. Fellow senior, Max Bartels hauled in a 42-yard score with just over four minutes left in the half to make it a two-score game.
“Our passing game was pretty effective tonight,” Duitsman said. “Max, Jonny (Puelz) and the receivers did a great job getting open, and the line gave me plenty of time. It makes my job fairly easy.”
Duitsman connected with Puelz on a 6-yard pitch and catch midway through the third quarter to account for the final scoring of the night. A stingy Warriors defense did the rest, keeping the Crusaders out of the end zone on all six second-half possessions.
“We challenged our defense to be physical at half,” Warriors coach Greg Nelson said. “They were tired, but we told them they’d regret it if they didn’t come out strong. I felt we came out and totally shut them down that second half.”
The Lutheran defense hemmed in Christian standout quarterback Carter Sitzman all night. Sitzman connected with Gage Hohlen on a 72-yard scoring toss in the opening quarter but found little room to maneuver the remainder of the night.
“Coach Nelson does a great job getting his team prepared,” Crusaders coach Kurt Earl said. “But we made too many mistakes, gave up too many big plays and couldn’t limit the big plays. We need to be more fundamentally sound moving forward starting next week.”
Junior running back William Jurgens scored from 5-yards out in the first quarter to account for the Warriors' other TD of the night.
Nelson heaped praise on his senior quarterback for coming up with several clutch plays.
“Oh man… he and our receivers bailed us out on several third-and-longs. They have awesome chemistry and our line did a tremendous job blocking for them.”
The result would be something Duitsman and his teammates will be sure to remember.
“This is amazing,” Duitsman said. “After winning the sword my freshman and sophomore years, I was pretty upset last year when we lost, so it’s definitely huge to get it back. We’ll use this as a catalyst moving forward.”
