Lincoln Lutheran's young football team did quite a bit of growing up Friday night.

With just five seniors on the roster and a first-year head coach, the Warriors came up with two defensive stops inside their own 20-yard line and had the go-ahead points scored by a sophomore in a 7-0 win over Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field.

The victory gave Lutheran control of the Spirit Sword trophy after Christian won the rivalry game in last season's opener.

"It just feels amazing. I'm just so happy for these kids. They've put in so much hard work," Lutheran coach Sean Wieting said. "And to have a big game against Lincoln Christian Week 1, that's a lot on their shoulders.

"There's a lot going on. and they stepped up to the challenge."

Lincoln Christian while young in its own right, was perhaps the favorite Friday night just based on returning experience.

Lutheran had 19 new starters in the lineup after the graduation of a stellar senior class and a new head coach in Wieiting, who had previously been the program's middle school coach.

Christian was breaking in its own set of new starters, but its flexbone offense smoothly worked its way down the field on the game's opening possession, chewing up nearly eight minutes of the first quarter.

But the drive ended inside the Lutheran 1-yard line when quarterback Sam Svoboda was met and dropped just short of the goal line on a fourth-down run.

It would be Christian's best chance to score. The Crusaders were without three of their "top five or six" offensive linemen due to injury, coach Kurt Earl said, and were shut out for the first time since the 2019 season. Dane Omel led the way with 11 carries for 83 yards.

"I'm really excited about where we might end up, but it's going to take some time," Early said. "I think both both teams would say 'we were so close to taking control of this thing and winning by two or three scores."

Christian (0-1) had a goal-line stand of its own to end the half, stopping Lutheran sophomore quarterback Braxton Glines inside the 1-yard line as the first half expired.

It didn't take long for the Warriors (1-0) to find points in the second half.

Lutheran went in front on the first possession of the third quarter, when senior Ryan Bokelman fired a strike to sophomore Trenton Ernst for a 37-yard touchdown on a halfback pass.

It was part of a huge game for Ernst, who caught 11 passes for 167 yards and the game's lone score. Ernst had nine catches for 100 yards in the first half alone.

The diminutive sophomore also had four rushes for 17 yards, and his highlight-reel, juggling, 30-yard catch up the seam early in Lutheran's scoring drive set up the score.

"It was amazing. Our preparation was insane," Ernst said of the win. "(Wieting) went hard on us, but for the first game, he's got to. But we were ready."

The Warriors had to come up big in their own red zone one more time in the fourth quarter and got the job done.

With Christian once again on the march, Lutheran bowed up inside its own 20, when junior Nathan Holle batted down Christian's fourth-down pass from the Warriors' 14-yard line.

Then the young Warriors ran the ball seven straight times and picked up three first downs to effectively drain the clock, leaving Christian just 11 seconds when it punted the ball away.

"We’re super excited about the future, but we’re super excited for right now," Wieting said. "We have great seniors, and we have guys that want to lead this team. And they want to answer the bell, and they want to answer the call."