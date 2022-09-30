Lincoln Lutheran erases 17-point deficit to extend winning streak

After trailing 17-0 at the half, Lincoln Lutheran stormed back with 21 unanswered points on its home field Friday night.

That comeback effort gave the Warriors a 21-17 win over Centennial and extended their win streak to four.

“Our kids chose relentless as their theme this year, and there were some times early in the season where it didn’t feel like we embodied that,” said Lincoln Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson. “But the last couple games we’ve just continued to improve and come together, and they’ve really shown how relentless they can be.”

For a second straight week, the Warriors faced an early deficit. But once again Nelson's team responded in a resilient fashion.

"I’m just really proud of the fight we were able to show for a second straight week," he said. "Because being down 17 points at halftime isn’t easy.

“But we watched the film at halftime and we weren’t miles away. We knew we were close, but it was a matter of making sure we cleaned up the little details. And we were so much cleaner in the second half. I’m just really proud of how everyone bounced back.”

The Warriors found themselves trailing early mostly due to the play of Centennial quarterback Maj Nisley. Nisley gave the Broncos a lead with just 21 seconds left in the opening quarter on his first of two first-half touchdown runs.

The senior quarterback finished the first half with two rushing touchdowns and added another 117 passing yards (11-for-14) through the air. He also came up with several key runs in the second half and made it interesting late.

“He’s a beast,” Nelson said. “You watch the film on him and you're just amazed at how this guy can carry the ball 20-25 times a game and be so productive. And even when they pass it's like a run play for him because he's scrambling around. So he’s a super impressive athlete and he did a great job tonight.”

Nisley scored again with just 22 seconds left on the clock, which was set up by a beautiful 36-yard fourth-down completion to Levi Zimmer. Centennial’s John Fehlhafer also added a 32-yard field goal in between and the Broncos led 17-0 at the half.

However, the game changed from then on.

“It was very quiet (in the locker room) at first at halftime, but Jackson Masek did a great job of getting us all back pumped up to go back out there,” Lutheran senior Jonny Puelz said. “We knew we could build some early momentum and from there we just kept going.”

That’s exactly what the Warriors did. Freshman Trenton Ernst opened the second half with a 55-yard kick return, taking it to the Centennial 35-yard line. Five plays later, Garret Hoefs hit Puelz for a 9-yard touchdown pass to get the Warriors on the board.

That was Puelz’s first of two touchdowns on the night. The second came with just 5:40 left on the clock - a 16-yard pass - and served as the eventual game-winner.

“I told (Hoefs) before the play if you need me, I’ll be there,” Puelz said. “I always tell him that, but he hit me and we really locked it in from then on.”

Hoefs led the Warriors on multiple crucial drives in the second half, especially with his legs. And he found his go-to target, Puelz, when it mattered most. Puelz set the school’s single-game record for receiving yards last week in Lutheran’s win over Wilber-Clatonia.

“He’s a super special player,” Nelson said. “We’re blessed with how many skill guys we have that can go make plays like that, but Jonny’s just a competitor. He’s hard to cover one-and-one and he’s such an important part of our team.”

Centennial (3-3) will return home next Friday to face Wilber-Clatonia. As for the Warriors, Lincoln Lutheran (4-2), the Warriors will head to Malcolm next Friday.

“We’ve been talking about it every single week, but there’s so much that we can do to get better,” Nelson said. “Whether it’s in practice or in the details, there’s a lot we can clean up and get better.

“But (four straight) doesn’t happen easily and I’m proud of the way these guys continue to come together.”