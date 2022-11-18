Lincoln Lutheran coach Nelson leaving program after 9 seasons

Lincoln Lutheran football coach Greg Nelson announced Friday he is moving on after nine years with the program.

Nelson called the decision "bittersweet" in a lengthy message posted to social media in which he reflected on the progress the program made since he took over in 2014.

"It's been a privilege and a blessing to lead the Lincoln Lutheran football program for the past nine years," Nelson wrote. "To the (Lutheran) administration, thank you for giving me the chance, believing in us and your unwavering support as we built this program."

The Warriors finished this past season 7-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class C-2 state playoffs, where they lost to unbeaten Norfolk Catholic. Nelson went 47-43 in nine seasons.

After going 1-8 and 0-9 in his first two seasons, Nelson's Warriors turned the corner in 2016, when they won eight games — and then nine wins in 2017.

Lutheran only had one season with a losing record after 2016 and won seven or more games four times in that span.