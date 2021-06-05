Lincoln High's Isaac Montgomery helps North stifle 'lethal' Cole Payton in Shrine Bowl win

KEARNEY — Omaha Westside’s Cole Payton earned the state's Gatorade player of the year honors for what he did on the football field last fall.
But on Saturday at the Shrine Bowl, the North defense kept the Warrior quarterback in a box all night long, limiting him to 174 yards of total offense in the 63rd annual game.
“All week long we have been talking about having respect but not fearing anybody,” Lincoln High’s Isaac Montgomery said.
The North defense racked up three sacks, eight tackles for loss and an interception, which came on the game second drive.
Montgomery was a driving force for the team. He racked up three sacks and was in the backfield all night long to keep Payton uncomfortable and scrambling.
“We just wanted to keep him inside of the pocket as much as possible because he is super lethal when it comes to running,” Montgomery said.
The North’s offense put up just enough points to come away with the win 10-3 at Cope Stadium, led by the game’s offensive MVP Kale Bird.
“Offensively, we made plays when we needed them, but we left some points on the board and I know that,” North coach Kurt Frenzen (Columbus Lakeview) said.
What looked to be an offensive showcase in the first five minutes of the game turned into a defensive slugfest.
Blair's Dexter Larsen capped off an efficient 60-yard North team drive with the lone touchdown of the game in the first three minutes from 1 yard out.
NU recruit Kelen Meyer (Ord) and Trenton Brehm (Papillion-La Vista South) each made field goals in the second half to round out the scoring.
It was a bond by the whole team that helped bring home the win for the North squad, something it had spent the whole week striving toward.
“In that short amount of time and a week, it's amazing what kind of bonds these kids can make with each other, and our guys did that this week,” Frenzen said. “I couldn't be more happy for them.”
Montgomery raised a few eyebrows before he heads to Central Missouri to play football this fall. But the Shrine Bowl gave him the opportunity to play one last time on the high school stage with some new teammates.
“It’s just awesome to be on this field and to be out here with these brothers that I have been with this past week,” he said. “There is nothing like it.”