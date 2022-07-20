Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi and Iowa State 'clicked,' leading to a commitment to Cyclones

As he looked out on an auditorium packed with his family, closest friends and coaches, Beni Ngoyi felt thankful.

For his parents moving his family from Congo to the United State. For his six brothers, who taught him how to be a leader. For the coaches who molded a skinny, athletic freshman into a sought-after Division I recruit.

After the Lincoln High standout announced his commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday, the roar that filled the high school auditorium confirmed his many supporters were thankful for him, too.

Ngoyi even broke out a Polaroid camera for a celebratory snapshot after the announcement — truly a picture-perfect moment worth remembering.

“All the support I’ve had really did motivate me,” Ngoyi said. “Being at this point really makes me feel good about myself that I’m accomplishing something for myself, my family and my coaches.”

With close friends and training partners Adonis Hutchinson and Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman in attendance, it was clear that all the offseason work Ngoyi put in led to this moment.

“All the work these dudes put in with me, it’s nothing but a blessing,” Ngoyi said.

Ngoyi received limited varsity snaps as a sophomore but strong performances at summer camps led to him receiving increased recruiting attention despite having only one varsity catch to his name. After becoming an all-city wide receiver last fall, there was no doubt that Ngoyi's recruiting stock would keep going up.

Ngoyi caught 25 passes for 467 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, and he also provided lockdown defense from his spot in Lincoln High's secondary. After that, the scholarship offers started rolling in.

Ngoyi had a dozen Division I offers, which he narrowed down to Washington, Iowa State and Nebraska. Ngoyi told the Journal Star in April that receiving an offer from Nebraska was his goal for the summer, but an official visit to Ames, Iowa, on June 10 and the relationships that continued from that were enough to make the Cyclones his eventual landing spot.

Ngoyi even played in a 7-on-7 tournament in Des Moines with J.J. Kohl, a key quarterback commit in Iowa State’s 2023 class, while head coach Matt Campbell has been a consistent presence for Ngoyi all summer.

“The coaching staff and I just clicked,” Ngoyi said. “Me and Coach Campbell’s bond (is great); we talk every day and sometimes we’ll just send each other a picture of the fish we’ve caught.”

Ngoyi’s ability as a two-way starter at wide receiver and defensive back at Lincoln High led to schools envisioning his college position differently depending on the coaching staff. At Iowa State, Ngoyi will join the wide receiver room right away — but he’ll never say never to working as a defensive back in the future.

With his college plans now secured, Ngoyi can turn his attention toward putting together a stellar senior year for the Links. With a work ethic like his, it’s clear that Ngoyi’s best football is still ahead of him.

“Now that it’s out of the way, I’m just going to play this season, focus on my team and focus on building up all season,” Ngoyi said. “You can never be satisfied, because I still have more to go and accomplish.