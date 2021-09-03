Lincoln High switches it up, hammers home the run game in big win over Omaha Bryan

Lincoln High earned its second win of the season with a 42-0 victory over Omaha Bryan at Beechner Athletic Complex on Friday. The 2-0 start to the 2021 season already surpasses the Links’ win total from last year (one).

Switching up the offense: After winning last week’s season opener of Lincoln North Star 26-24 on the strength of four touchdown passes from senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, the Links went to the ground in Friday’s win. Lott-Buzby went under center the entire first drive, and Dane Mentore rushed six times for 43 yards on the first possession, including a 3-yard touchdown to give Lincoln High a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.

Defensive boost: Javon Leuty returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to extend Lincoln High’s lead to 13-0, then the Links came up with a safety on the next possession.

Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said he thought his team played more soundly in the second half than in the first, but the big plays helped to build momentum early on.

“We made a couple of big plays, but I just don’t think we played very well in the first half. In the second half we cleaned it up a little bit,” he said.