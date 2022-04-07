Lincoln High’s Ngoyi, Creighton Prep’s Sledge part of state's ultra-talented 2023 recruiting class

When tens of thousands of fans file into Memorial Stadium for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, the action on the field might not be the most important thing going on in the stadium.

On the sidelines will be dozens of recruiting targets, both in-state products and out-of-state visitors, who the Nebraska coaching staff has been in regular contact with. These visits to a gameday-like atmosphere come at an important time for the class of 2023, especially before busy summer schedules filled with team camps.

As it stands, the state’s 2023 high school football class has the potential to be one of the best in recent memory. 247Sports currently has nine Nebraska high school players rated as three-star recruits, while Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman is the sole four-star in the state at the moment.

Nebraska has already made headway in terms of locking up some of the state’s other top prospects. Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, Creighton Prep lineman Sam Sledge and Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer have all committed to Nebraska.

Sledge may have started his football journey as a quarterback in middle school and a tight end in his first year of high school football, but a switch to the offensive line as a sophomore showed his true potential in college football. The son of former Nebraska player Bob Sledge, he picked up the position quickly and blossomed into a first-team Super-State selection in 2021.

“It kind of came to me naturally, because my dad’s a coach and I’ve been around it for so long,” Sledge said. “I always grew up as a Husker fan, and that was my only goal and dream. When I got that offer it was all I wanted, so I committed pretty quickly.”

The state’s two highest-rated recruits, Coleman and Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan, both hold Nebraska offers but are uncommitted at the moment. Both also possess scholarship offers from a variety of other Power Five programs. Georgia, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota and Texas Tech all have offered Coleman, while Noonan has offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan State and Stanford, among others.

Sledge is already familiar with Coleman, Noonan and Gottula from the state’s 2023 class, and he’s looking forward to meeting more of the state’s talented players at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.

“After my offer, I’ve only been down there one other time, so it’s going to be great to be back there and meet a lot of the guys from around the state,” Sledge said.

The state’s other three-star recruits in the 2023 class are Gretna’s Zane Flores and Mason Goldman, Scottsbluff’s Brock Knutson, Archbishop Bergan’s Kade McIntyre and Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi. In particular, Ngoyi is an exciting prospect who has made a name for himself in recruiting circles over the past year.

After entering his junior season with a pair of offers from Wayne State and FCS school Northern Iowa, Ngoyi has emerged as top target for Power Five programs across the Midwest. Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota and Washington are five of his nine FBS scholarship offers so far. As both a talented wide receiver and defensive back, it’s clear the Lincoln High junior has versatility for the next level.

“I feel like most schools I’ve been talking to see me as a receiver, but the defensive back coaches want to steal me,” Ngoyi said.

The only thing missing for Ngoyi? A Nebraska offer. He’s been a part of Friday Night Lights Camps in the past, and while he won't able to attend the spring game on Saturday, he’s hopeful that opportunity will come eventually.

“That’s my goal,” Ngoyi said. “I’m going to get my family out to a lot of places so I can find my fit and hopefully make my decision toward the end of the summer.”

