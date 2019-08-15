Lincoln High’s Mark Macke and Ashland-Greenwood’s Ryan Thompson have been named the head coaches for the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game slated for June 6, 2020 at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium/Foster Field.
Macke will head the North team and will be assisted by St. Paul head coach Rusty Fuller, Sandhills/Thedford head coach Josh Deines, Blair head coach Bryan Soukup, Lincoln High assistant AJ Santos and Grand Island assistant Paul Cloutier.
Thompson’s assistant coaches for the South squad will be Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky, Omaha Central head coach Jay Lanstrom, Central City head coach Troy Huebert, Ashland-Greenwood assistant Nate Tonjes and Omaha Skutt assistant Brant Loewe.