Lincoln East's Noah Walters named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Lincoln East's Noah Walters put up a 2021 season truly deserving of awards, and the Spartan senior now has his first.
Gatorade announced on Tuesday that Walters is the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year, the second-ever player from Lincoln East to achieve the honor.
Walters set Class A records this season in per-game passing average (340.2 yards per game) and total passing yardage (3,402 yards) while finishing with 44 passing touchdowns, just two behind the Class A record of 46.
A 2020 First-Team Super-State selection, Walters led Lincoln East to a first-round playoff loss to eventual state champion Gretna and is also a multi-sport athlete in baseball.
Previous winners of the award include Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker and Omaha Burke's Nick Henrich in the last three years.
Luke Mullin: Trick plays, large crowds power state championships during exciting two days of state final football
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7