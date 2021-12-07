 Skip to main content
Lincoln East's Noah Walters named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year
Lincoln East's Noah Walters named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 9.30

Lincoln East's Noah Walters (13) threw six touchdown passes in the Spartans' 41-10 win over Millard West on Thursday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Lincoln East's Noah Walters put up a 2021 season truly deserving of awards, and the Spartan senior now has his first.

Gatorade announced on Tuesday that Walters is the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year, the second-ever player from Lincoln East to achieve the honor.

Walters set Class A records this season in per-game passing average (340.2 yards per game) and total passing yardage (3,402 yards) while finishing with 44 passing touchdowns, just two behind the Class A record of 46.

A 2020 First-Team Super-State selection, Walters led Lincoln East to a first-round playoff loss to eventual state champion Gretna and is also a multi-sport athlete in baseball.

Previous winners of the award include Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker and Omaha Burke's Nick Henrich in the last three years.

Husker News