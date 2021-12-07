Lincoln East's Noah Walters named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Lincoln East's Noah Walters put up a 2021 season truly deserving of awards, and the Spartan senior now has his first.

Gatorade announced on Tuesday that Walters is the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year, the second-ever player from Lincoln East to achieve the honor.

Walters set Class A records this season in per-game passing average (340.2 yards per game) and total passing yardage (3,402 yards) while finishing with 44 passing touchdowns, just two behind the Class A record of 46.

A 2020 First-Team Super-State selection, Walters led Lincoln East to a first-round playoff loss to eventual state champion Gretna and is also a multi-sport athlete in baseball.

Previous winners of the award include Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker and Omaha Burke's Nick Henrich in the last three years.

