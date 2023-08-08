Dash is running west.

Lincoln East senior Dash Bauman, primed for a big final season for the Spartans, announced his commitment to the Wyoming football program Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Bauman will play linebacker for the Cowboys after having already established himself as one of East's top defensive players over the past two seasons.

Ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 13 player in Nebraska according to 247Sports, Bauman last season had 77 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown from his middle linebacker spot. As a sophomore, Bauman burst onto the scene with 99 tackles. He currently stands as Wyoming's second-highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class.

Bauman added running back duties to his plate last fall and turned into a big-play threat while running for 454 yards and six touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry. He had a 98-yard touchdown run against Lincoln North Star and a 65-yarder against Kearney.

