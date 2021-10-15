Lincoln East scores on six straight possessions to power past Lincoln Northeast

The snap went over quarterback Harrison Biester's head into the end zone. After he scooped it up, he unleashed a desperation throw from the back of the end zone toward the sidelines. Coleman high-pointed the ball over two Northeast defenders and the Rockets were unable to get him out of bounds. He cut back across the field near the 50 and outraced several Rockets in pursuit to the end zone.

"After I made that catch, I was like, 'I want to take this to the house,''' said Coleman, who finished with three catches for 197 yards and three scores. "I know it was the fourth quarter of a game that was already decided, but I always want to score."

Walters' first-quarter TD toss was a 27-yarder to Jaelyn Welch out of the backfield. The lead went to 21-0 less than two minutes into the second period on a 7-yard slant pass in the end zone to Cooper Erikson. Billie Stephenson caught a pitch pass in the backfield and broke free for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 42-0 with 2:32 before intermission.

Stephenson, a three-year starter, missed East's last two games because of injury.

"After that first possession, we were able to put some things together and make some plays," East coach John Gingery said. "I thought Noah made some good decisions, getting the ball where it needed to go, and those guys made things happen once they had it."