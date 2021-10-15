Lincoln East scores on six straight possessions to power past Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East's first possession Friday night at Seacrest Field might've brought back bad memories of last week's loss at North Platte.
But the Class A No. 9 Spartans were flawless the rest of the first half. Behind Super-State senior quarterback Noah Walters, East scored on its next six possessions to build a comfortable margin and coast to a 56-14 victory over Lincoln Northeast and improve to 6-2 this season.
Even with last week's loss, "it was an enjoyable week of practice," said Walters, who finished 19-of-21 for 346 yards and five touchdown passes. "We came in with confidence and everyone was locked in."
Walters was sacked by Dylan Gray on fourth-and-2 from the East 44 on the Spartans' first possession of the game. The Spartan offense never sputtered after that the remainder of the half.
Walters, who was 18-of-20 for 326 yards in the first half, scored on an 8-yard run for the Spartans' first touchdown, but he used his arm for the next five to propel East to a 42-0 halftime lead. He threw two to Nebraska recruiting target Malachi Coleman in the second quarter, a 24-yarder and later an 80-yarder when the speedy, 6-foot-5 Coleman got behind the Rocket secondary.
Early in the fourth quarter, Coleman added a 93-yard TD reception off a crazy play. Not bad considering he wasn't supposed to be in the game at that time.
The snap went over quarterback Harrison Biester's head into the end zone. After he scooped it up, he unleashed a desperation throw from the back of the end zone toward the sidelines. Coleman high-pointed the ball over two Northeast defenders and the Rockets were unable to get him out of bounds. He cut back across the field near the 50 and outraced several Rockets in pursuit to the end zone.
"After I made that catch, I was like, 'I want to take this to the house,''' said Coleman, who finished with three catches for 197 yards and three scores. "I know it was the fourth quarter of a game that was already decided, but I always want to score."
Walters' first-quarter TD toss was a 27-yarder to Jaelyn Welch out of the backfield. The lead went to 21-0 less than two minutes into the second period on a 7-yard slant pass in the end zone to Cooper Erikson. Billie Stephenson caught a pitch pass in the backfield and broke free for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 42-0 with 2:32 before intermission.
Stephenson, a three-year starter, missed East's last two games because of injury.
"After that first possession, we were able to put some things together and make some plays," East coach John Gingery said. "I thought Noah made some good decisions, getting the ball where it needed to go, and those guys made things happen once they had it."
Big plays through the air also figured in both of Northeast's (2-6) second-half touchdowns. After a Hunter Epp 1-yard TD run put East up 49-0, a 74-yard connection from quarterback Landon Hoff to Martrevious Gray set up a 2-yard scoring run from Dylan Gray. Dylan Gray started at quarterback, but moved to running back after starter Ivan Eloume went out with an injury in the first half.
Hoff had a pair of 14-yard passes to Trevor Vocasek that eventually led to standout senior lineman Gavin Wilbur scoring on a 1-yard run in the Rockets' jumbo package with 1:24 left. The 245-pound Wilbur threw a two-point conversion pass to Dom Winn for the final points.