Lincoln East rolls past North Platte in playoff opener; Omaha Westside up next

LINCOLN EAST 42, NORTH PLATTE 0

Lincoln East vs. North Platte, 10.30

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos (75) raises the football after recovering a fumble by North Platte's Caleb Tonkinson on a first-half kickoff Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln East used a 28-point second quarter to power past North Platte 42-0 and advance to the Class A playoff quarterfinals.

The Spartans (8-2) will travel to take on Omaha Westside next Friday for a spot in the state semifinals. Westside knocked off Grand Island 45-3 to advance.

Carter Glenn caught a pair of touchdown passes for East in his first extensive action since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 9.

The Spartan defense held North Platte (6-3) to 66 yards and three first downs while forcing two turnovers in the first half.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

