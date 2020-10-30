Lincoln East rolls past North Platte in playoff opener; Omaha Westside up next

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos (75) raises the football after recovering a fumble by North Platte's Caleb Tonkinson on a first-half kickoff Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East used a 28-point second quarter to power past North Platte 42-0 and advance to the Class A playoff quarterfinals.
The Spartans (8-2) will travel to take on Omaha Westside next Friday for a spot in the state semifinals. Westside knocked off Grand Island 45-3 to advance.
Carter Glenn caught a pair of touchdown passes for East in his first extensive action since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 9.
The Spartan defense held North Platte (6-3) to 66 yards and three first downs while forcing two turnovers in the first half.
North Platte's Caleb Tonkinson (8) fumbles the ball Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field. The ball was recovered by Lincoln East's Sam Cappos (not shown).
Lincoln East's Austin Schneider (left) loses the ball as he's hit by North Platte's Tate Janas in the first quarter Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East's Carter Glenn celebrates the second of his two touchdowns against North Platte in the first half Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East's Billie Stephenson (6) is brought down by North Platte's Vince Genatone with a horse-collar tackle, which earned him a flag in the second quarter, Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East's Carter Glenn celebrates the first of his two touchdowns against North Platte with teammate Brayan Van Meter in the first half Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East's Noah Walters (13) scampers away from North Platte's Matt Musselman (68), who's blocked by Spartans' Brendan McGlothlin (54), for a first down in the first quarter Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson (11) scored one of the Spartans' five first-half touchdowns (although not on this play) against North Platte on Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln East's Noah Walters threw two touchdown passes in the first half as the Spartans took a 35-0 lead over North Platte heading into halftime Friday during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.
