Lincoln East rolls past North Platte in playoff opener; Omaha Westside up next

Lincoln East used a 28-point second quarter to power past North Platte 42-0 and advance to the Class A playoff quarterfinals.

The Spartans (8-2) will travel to take on Omaha Westside next Friday for a spot in the state semifinals. Westside knocked off Grand Island 45-3 to advance.

Carter Glenn caught a pair of touchdown passes for East in his first extensive action since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 9.

The Spartan defense held North Platte (6-3) to 66 yards and three first downs while forcing two turnovers in the first half.

