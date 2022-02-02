Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters signs with North Alabama

While he put in stellar performances week-in and week-out during a record-breaking season, Noah Walters still had to wait for his first Division I offer.

As it turns out, the first Division I school to take a chance on him was the right place to play his college football.

Walters signed with FCS North Alabama on Tuesday, which has former Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held on staff as the team's offensive coordinator.

Walters was named the Super-State team captain after a historic 2021 season that included the Lincoln East senior breaking the state's Class A single-season passing record.

Walters threw for 3,402 yards and 44 touchdowns while leading Lincoln East to a playoff appearance, but only held offers from Division II schools Augustana, Bemidji State, Central Missouri, South Dakota Mines, Southwest Minnesota State and Wayne State for several months. That changed on Dec. 29 when North Alabama offered a scholarship for Walters to play at the FCS level, an opportunity he ultimately took.

