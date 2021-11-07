 Skip to main content
Lincoln East QB Noah Walters gets Husker walk-on offer; NU lands walk-on commit from TE Lindenmeyer
PREP FOOTBALL

Lincoln East QB Noah Walters gets Husker walk-on offer; NU lands walk-on commit from TE Lindenmeyer

  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. Gretna, 10.29

Lincoln East's Noah Walters (13) throws a pass against Gretna during a Class A playoff game Oct. 29 in Gretna.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

A record-setting year from Lincoln East's Noah Walters caught the attention of Nebraska football, and the Huskers offered a walk-on spot to Walters on Sunday.

The Spartan senior set Class A records for most passing yards (3,382) and per-game average (338.2 yards per game) in a single season and is one of the best passers to come through Lincoln in recent memory. 

The scholarship offers have been rolling in slowly for Walters, and he currently holds offers from Division II schools Augustana, Wayne State and Bemidji State.

Walters also took a recruiting visit to Iowa State, and he now has the chance to walk on at two Power Five schools.

Huskers add walk-on commit: The Huskers also landed a walk-on commitment Sunday for their 2022 class in Papillion-La Vista tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. 

Lindenmeyer was at the game Saturday on an unofficial visit as NU took on Ohio State. 

Over the course of his senior season, Lindenmeyer (6-foot-4 and 250 pounds) logged 29 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns, according to his Hudl profile. 

Lindenmeyer is the second player in three days to commit to the Huskers as a walk-on, joining Norris quarterback/athlete Cooper Hausmann. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

