Lincoln East makes most of 'get right' week with blowout win vs. Lincoln Northeast

After a tough 31-17 loss to Lincoln Southwest last week, Lincoln East felt like this was a ‘get right’ week.

The Spartans have been dealing with a lot of injuries and had some other deficiencies to work through.

It all culminated with a 54-0 win over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field on Thursday night.

“The biggest thing is getting back on track and getting back to focusing on mental mistakes,” head coach John Gingery said. “Fortunately, we didn’t do that tonight. We didn’t have any turnovers. That was one of the biggest things we wanted to do, was to have an error-free game and move the sticks.”

For the Spartans, now 2-2 on the year, the offense was efficient from the get-go. Jeter Worthley capped off a long touchdown drive from two yards out before airing it out for three long scores to Kamdyn Roebke and Malachi Coleman.

The long touchdowns through the air were positive, but Worthley said they focused on a lot of things in practice this week.

"Running the football, getting the push up front on the offensive line, really working up front and overall, defensively, wrapping up and tackling,” Worthley said after recording six touchdowns. “We really struggled last week. But from my perspective, I just got to keep the ball in our hands and not turn the ball over and it worked out.”

Some of those things translated to the football field after what Gingery called a great week of practice. He felt good overall about what they accomplished during the week and how it translated to the game.

“We had a great week of practice this last week after we kind of let that one get away from us,” Gingery said. “We went to focus on getting the pass game going and the run game going again. Fortunately, we were able to.”

Gingery said the Spartans were able to get some good practices in despite having some guys out with injuries. He was also happy the Spartans got the big lead to get some guys off the field and get the backups some playing time.

“The problem right now is we are pretty beat up,” Gingery said. “So, we got to get some guys healthy before we get into the real tough stretch of the season. We got some really tough games coming up.”

The East schedule gets even more crucial if they want to get into the playoffs. They play Columbus next week before a matchup against Millard South.

But the win Thursday helps boost their confidence for the stretch run of the season.

“We are pretty confident going into next week, but we got to keep working, watch some film and learn some things,” Worthley said. “Obviously some mistakes hurt us in our two losses, and we know that. If we can just keep the game clean, not have any turnovers, not have any penalties, we will be good.”

Lincoln Northeast (0-4) faces off against Lincoln High next Friday in the Seacrest afternoon game.