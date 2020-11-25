Lincoln East LB Quinton Adams commits to Augustana

Lincoln East standout senior linebacker Quinton Adams has committed to play his college football at Augustana, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Adams led East in tackles with 103 this season as he helped lead the Spartans to a 7-3 record and quarterfinal finish in the Class A playoffs.
In 2019 as a junior, Adams was a first-team all-city selection and second-team Super-Stater.
Would like to announce my commitment to Augustana university to continue my academic and football career! Thanks to all who have helped me get to this point. But a special thanks to mom and dad! I’m extremely exited to be a Viking! #FightOn @CoachOJ_ @coachscholten pic.twitter.com/uppGX0gOsd— Quinton Adams (@quintadams10) November 25, 2020
