Lincoln East LB Quinton Adams commits to Augustana
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln East, 9.3

Lincoln East's Quinton Adams (5) shadows Papillion-La Vista South's Ian Medeck at Seacrest Field earlier this season. Adams committed to play his college football at Augustana on Wednesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln East standout senior linebacker Quinton Adams has committed to play his college football at Augustana, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Adams led East in tackles with 103 this season as he helped lead the Spartans to a 7-3 record and quarterfinal finish in the Class A playoffs.

In 2019 as a junior, Adams was a first-team all-city selection and second-team Super-Stater.

