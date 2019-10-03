It was a Lincoln East effort that would have made Travis Gingery proud.
After attending the funeral of Spartan head football coach John Gingery’s son earlier in the day, East rolled to a 48-17 victory over Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field on Thursday night.
“This is where Travis would’ve wanted me to be. This is my job, this is what I do,” said John Gingery, who coached the game Thursday night. His son, who died Saturday, was an all-city and all-state player for his father at East in the early 2000s and later walked on to the Nebraska football team.
Gingery’s family attended the game wearing some of Travis’ old football jerseys from his Midget, Lincoln East and Husker football teams.
“I told our team that this game wasn’t about my family, it’s about the East family,” said Coach Gingery, who missed practice Monday and Tuesday, but was there Wednesday. “It’s been a tough week, but I needed to be here tonight with my East family.”
The East players had “Ging” on the back of their shoes to show their support for their coach and his family, and dedicated the win to the memory of the coach’s son.
“Coach Gingery is like a grandpa to me,” said senior wide receiver Luke Spethman, who caught three first-half touchdown passes. “I’ve played football and ran track for him for three years, and he’s like a part of my family. He’s a great leader and a great coach.”
The emotional Spartans converted a blocked punt and a pair of North Star fumbles into 21 points in taking a 34-10 halftime lead.
The Spartans’ Joey Ridder came from the outside, blocked Matthew Kopplin’s punt, then after a scramble for the ball, scooped it up and took it 19 yards for the first touchdown three minutes into the game.
East led 21-3 late in the second quarter when it scored two touchdowns in a matter of 16 seconds to extend the margin to 31. North Star decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the East 26, but the Gators fumbled the center-quarterback exchange and the Spartans’ Grant Springer recovered it at the 12.
Jack Larson scored on a TD run one play later to make it 27-3. North Star fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Spartans recovered at the 29 and Spethman caught his third TD pass of the first half on the next play with 2:14 left.
Spethman had a 32-yard scoring reception early in the second quarter from starting quarterback Austin Schneider, going up over two North Star defenders at the 1-yard line to make the catch. Less than two minutes later, Spethman hooked up with backup quarterback Noah Walters for a 12-yard TD pass, capping a 52-yard drive all through the air to make it 21-3 with 9:27 left in the first half.
Walters, a sophomore, was 5 of 7 passes for 104 yards in the first half. East finished with 192 yards rushing and had another 148 through the air.
“Hopefully we’ve shown we can throw the ball so teams won’t be able to stack the box against us,” Spethman said.
East scored on its first two possessions of the second half to put it away -- a 4-yard TD run by Springer and a 15-yard scoring run by Kyle Caulfield.
North Star junior quarterback DJ McGarvie was 15-of-22 for 143 yards in the first 24 minutes, throwing a 1-yard TD to Colton Reed with eight seconds left before intermission. Reed also caught a 66-yard pass in the first quarter that set up a 25-yard field goal by Angel Hernandez.
McGarvie finished 20-of-35 for 215 yards and hit Lynden Bruegman with a 14-yard TD pass that was tipped and caught in the end zone to produce the final score with 7:57 left. McGarvie was injured on the play and didn’t return.
