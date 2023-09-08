Lincoln East built on the momentum of last week's double-overtime win against Lincoln Southeast by overpowering another city foe Friday night. Here are Chris Basnett's takes from the Spartans' 28-7 win over Lincoln Southwest.

East looked like a veteran squad: The Spartans forced a punt on the game's opening possession, then marched 58 yards in seven plays to go up 7-0 halfway through the first quarter. East set the tone right away, running the ball on six of those plays and capping the drive with Jeter Worthley's 18-yard keeper around the left side.

That start came one week after East's emotional victory over Southeast, when the Spartans rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to send the game to overtime before winning 31-28.

There didn't appear to be much of a hangover from that emotional high. The Spartans have progressed from a 13-point loss at Kearney, to a three-point double-overtime win, to Friday's three-score victory.

"You know how it is — from first game, to second game, to third game, you measure the progress. So our kids have been doing a great job," East coach John Gingery said. "We're trying to keep them focused all the time and on the same page, and that's been a goal of ours is to play as a dang team."

East also had a mature approach with a multiple-score lead in the second half. The Spartans attempted just four passes, three coming on their opening possession of the first quarter, and ran the ball on 25 of their last 27 plays, with one completed pass and a missed field goal accounting for the other snaps.

The Spartans like what they have on the defensive side of the ball, and the grind-it-out approach worked to perfection as Southwest had just three possessions and only 16 plays after halftime. Two of the drives ended with failed fourth-down tries and the third ended with a punt.

The Spartans will go as far as Worthley and Bauman can take them: Worthley and senior running back/linebacker Dash Bauman accounted for all four East touchdowns Friday. The duo had a hand in all four of last week's touchdowns as well. It's not a big secret where the ball is going for the Spartans most of the time.

But they make it work. Bauman's 4-yard run with 1:43 left in the second quarter gave East a 14-7 lead. And after the Spartans forced a Southwest punt, Worthley found Bauman wide open up the seam for a 69-yard touchdown pass and a 21-7 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half.

That play, when two seniors took advantage of a Southwest coverage bust, was the dagger, and East was content to pound away on the ground in the second half.

"That was huge," Gingery said of the big play. "That set the momentum for the second half."

Southwest will be a team to watch: The Silver Hawks (1-2) started a freshman at quarterback, with Brockston Teply going 12-for-17 for 104 yards and an interception. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Teply certainly doesn't look like a freshman and showed off a strong arm.

Surrounding Teply are multiple non-senior skill players. Running back Ashton Traudt, who scored Southwest's only touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter, is a junior. Receiver Jackson Carpenter, who is getting Division I recruiting interest, is also a junior. Receivers Griffin Semrad and Landon Kelley are juniors.

Southwest will have some tough moments — Friday's result and last week's 24-21 loss to Columbus in which the Silver Hawks had a fourth-quarter lead are proof of that. But there's plenty to like as this season goes on, and even into next year for first-year coach Grant Traynowicz.

"The things I see aren't necessarily things right now that are showing up on the scoreboard," Traynowicz said of his team's progress. "You see things from a cultural standpoint. ... How they play and their effort level have been positive. Now we've just got to get more people moving in that direction and we'll be fine.